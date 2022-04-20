‘No one should have to live like this’ - Foodbank users double

Julie Brociek-Coulton runs the foodbank from Silver Road community centre on Saturdays and recently footfall for the service has doubled. - Credit: Julie Brociek-Coulton

A city foodbank is reporting a huge spike in the number of struggling families needing help.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, the boss of Silver Road community centre foodbank, has seen the number of people coming to them for vital food packages double in recent weeks.

And it comes as poverty charity Trussell Trust predicted that one in 10 parents will have to use a foodbank in the next three months.

The research also found that a third of parents are skipping meals to free up cash to pay other bills.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, city and county councillor for Sewell. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

And 20pc said they had been unable to cook hot food because of the added cost of heating the oven.

Volunteers at the NR3 foodbank have seen first-hand the impact of the cost of living rising in the area.

Ms Brociek-Coulton said: “People are definitely struggling - we are doubling our footfall.

“At the moment we are very lucky because we have small grant, food hub, Coop and Morrisons all helping us but we know it is going to get far worse.”

The foodbank has had to limit the parcels to 12 tins per fortnight and also dish out other essentials like washing powder and dog food once a month.

The foodbank also offers bread from Bread Source from the centre each Saturday.

The community centre is confident that it will be able to cope with a rise in demand. - Credit: Julie Brociek-Coulton

Ms Brociek-Coulton said: “We are helping people with vouchers for Asda, Aldi or Morrisons and also energy vouchers – these have nearly all gone.

“The relief on people’s face honestly makes you want to cry. Recently one lady did cry when she realised, she could go and buy fresh fruit and veg at a shop.

“No one should have to live like this.”

The community centre is looking for funding to support people through the summer so they are able to start making packed lunches for kids when they are off school.

“Families face being on the breadline and will suffer so much in the summer and winter holidays,” Ms Brociek-Coulton added.

Emma Revie, the chief executive of Trussell Trust, said: “Everyone should be able to afford their own food but as families face the biggest income squeeze in a generation, people are telling us they’re having to make impossible decisions between heating and eating and being forced to turn to food banks to feed themselves.”

Trussell Trust research finds that one in ten parents will need to use a foodbank in the next three months. - Credit: Julie Brociek-Coulton

Evening News' Your Money Matters promise

This newspaper is committed to helping YOU as the cost of living crisis bites.

:: Our reporters will commit to telling your stories, sharing both your struggles and successes during this crisis.

:: We pledge not just to report ways people are being affected – but to help find practical solutions to ease the burden.

:: We will identify and highlight areas in which people are being treated unfairly and campaign for changes where need be.

:: We will highlight ways people can financially support others living on the breadline.

:: We will support local firms to highlight their struggles and how they are trying to help consumers save money.

:: Through money off offers and deals in the newspaper and online we will aim to do our bit to help.