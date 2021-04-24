Warning that foodbank parcel figures in Norwich are only 'tip of the iceberg'

Published: 11:53 AM April 24, 2021 Updated: 1:00 PM April 24, 2021

Norwich's foodbank organiser has warned new figures showing a rise in emergency food parcels during the pandemic are just "the tip of the iceberg".

The number of emergency food parcels distributed in the Norwich Trussell Trust network increased to 14,717 between April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 compared to 11,853 from the previous year's figures.

Of these parcels, 5,106 were for children and 9,611 were sent to adults by the Norwich foodbank, increasing from 4,447 and 7,406 respectively.

An example of a food parcel being sent out by Norwich foodbank during the pandemic - Credit: Hannah Worsley

The figures reflect the majority of the pandemic, a time when thousands of people lost jobs, were furloughed, lost access to vital support and found themselves in unstable employment.

Hannah Worsley, Norwich foodbank project manager, said the Trussell Trust figures did not include the individuals and families supported by the hundreds of independent foodbanks.

She said: "We saw a significant increase from 2019/20 to 2020/21 as the figures show and we know there are more people out there who are in need but either don't know how or where to turn for help, are embarrassed to ask or genuinely feel they are not entitled to support as someone is worse off than them."

The Trussell Trust figures for the 180 distribution centres across the East of England shows the total number of food parcels increased from 190,039 in 2019/20 to 244,595 in 2020/21.

And the total across the United Kingdom has also risen from 1.9 million to 2.5 million.

The Norwich foodbank is working with the Trussell Trust and others in the network on its Pathfinder Project, in line with the charity's strategy to end the need for foodbanks.

Some of the recent deliveries being distributed by Norwich foodbank - Credit: Hannah Worsley

Mrs Worsley said: "During this past year we have had a lot more people referred to us due to work related issues - furlough, reduced hours, zero hours contracts, child care issues - as well as continued benefit delays and changes and debt which we see year in year out.

"One family emailed their thanks saying they had been struggling for months, just about making ends meet but 'this week finally ran out of money and options'.

"So often we hear from those we serve that while the food of course is important, it's also the care shown by strangers who have donated the food or money enabling us to serve them and that's what is really appreciated."

Chief executive of the Trussell Trust, Emma Revie, is urging the public to write to their local election candidates for a commitment to working to end the need for foodbanks.

She said: "No-one should face the indignity of needing emergency food. Yet our network of foodbanks across the East of England have continued to provide huge numbers of emergency food parcels as more and more people struggle without enough money for the essentials.

"This is not right but we know we can build a better future."