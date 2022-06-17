City families 'can't afford to boil kettle' because of energy prices

Desperate people turning to the city's foodbank are struggling to afford making a cuppa due to soaring energy prices.

Hannah Worsley, project manager of Norwich Foodbank, said her latest figures show that between 600 and 700 people a month are now in need of emergency parcels in Norwich.

The foodbank is also supporting people through an energy bank which provides one-off payment towards gas and electricity.

Inside the Norwich foodbank warehouse in the Henderson Business Centre - Credit: Brittany Woodman

And those who turn to the charity boss and her team have harrowing stories of life on the breadline.

Mrs Worsley said: "The energy bank has really struck me.

"One lady said even if we paid £10 for her metre the family are still £11 in debt - even with the top-up she is still not going to have anything.

"I changed it to £15 and she was so relieved because it meant she could have a cup of tea.

"She was not even able to do something that simple."

Norwich foodbank project manager Hannah Worsley and volunteers Linda, Keith Clapson, Trevor and Pip - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The Trussell Trust foodbank has also been supporting a handful of Ukrainian families since Russia launched an invasion on the eastern European nation.

Mrs Worsley said: "We had an example where a Ukrainian lady came in with her child who was two or three years old.

Hannah Worsley, project manager at Norwich foodbank - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"She did not speak any English so she wrote in translation on her phone 'I am so sorry I am here. I will get some money as soon as possible. At the moment I am on childcare'."

There are a total of 180 volunteers at the foodbank which ranges from older part-time workers to students and those whose are retired.

A volunteer called Linda at the Norwich foodbank warehouse - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Mrs Worsley said: "Within the Trussell Trust network we are one of the busiest in terms of numbers being fed.

"But there are a lot in the north west which are extremely busy so we are now a bit further down the list from where we were.

Norwich foodbank in the Henderson Business Centre - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"There is still a concern we could get back to the worst days of Covid and the guidelines are still a little unclear. I think applications will go up even more."

A volunteer called Trevor at Norwich foodbank's warehouse - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Details of how to donate to Norwich foodbank can be found at www.norwichfoodbank.co.uk.