Free hot meals on offer at Lanes kitchen

FoodCycle, a London-based charity, is offering meals for city folk after setting up a venue in NR2 - Credit: Google Maps / FoodCycle

People needing a helping hand this winter have been urged to make the most of free hot meals and a warm dining room in the Norwich Lanes.

FoodCycle is a national organisation which looks to reduce food waste and poverty across the UK by cooking with surplus ingredients that would normally be thrown out.

The London-based charity have set up a centre at Friends Meeting House, in Upper Goat Lane, for city folk in need to use.

Mary McGrath, chief executive officer of FoodCycle, said: "We always do our best to be there for the communities we're in and, as the cost of living crisis continues, we'll try and work harder and reach more people.

FoodCycle offer meals to those in need and suffering from the cost of living crisis - Credit: FoodCycle

"For those affected by the increasing food and energy bills, we would say by coming along to share a meal with us you’re not only saving on the price of the ingredients for dinner that night but enjoying a warm dining room and keeping your heating off as well.

"We often have surplus food left over at the end of our meals which we give to those who need it to take home.

"As we're seeing more people than ever joining us for a hot meal we'll continue to be creative and make sure we're reaching those that are hungry, and lonely, this winter."

Tina Harvey has been visiting FoodCycle since 2021 after she struggled to stretch the weekly budget for herself and her 10-year-old daughter Alexis.

Mary McGrath chief executive officer of FoodCycle - Credit: FoodCycle

She said: "It's nice to come down and have a meal.

"With costs so high at the moment I’m struggling.

"FoodCycle helps to bulk out meals and saves me around £40 per week - it's a huge help."

Samantha Disney, East regional manager for FoodCycle - Credit: FoodCycle

Samantha Disney, East regional manager for FoodCycle, added: "We have seven projects across East Anglia, bringing the magic of FoodCycle to local communities every week.

"The cost of living crisis continues to hit people across the country including those worried about their energy bills as winter approaches, so our service is more vital than ever.

"We look forward to providing a warm space and a nutritious, three-course meal to anyone in the community who needs it, no questions asked."

FoodCycle is available every Friday in the Norwich Lanes from 7pm.