City folk share top tips to boost wellbeing this spring
- Credit: Holly Graham
Spring has come around in Norwich and unlike the past few years - it has a sense of normality.
And people in Norwich have celebrated the first glimpse of sunshine by heading out in the city.
They have shared their favourite activities which they undertook before the pandemic and which they have also discovered since.
Holly Graham and daughter Lily from Thorpe St Andrew decided to celebrate the warm weather this weekend by heading to Hopton.
Holly said: “We had a lovely long walk on the beach.
“I intend to spend more time in beer gardens with my partner now they're open and we shall be borrowing my mum’s dog for nice countryside walks.”
Holly said that the warmer weather just generally makes her feel happier.
Agreeing with Holly, 37-year-old Christopher Ewens-Nicoll who is a drag queen and entertainer in the city centre has also been happier since the sunshine showed itself this weekend.
He said: “I’m feeling good, I think the warmer weather brings out positive vibes in everyone, I have lots of gigs in the diary this year.
“I’ll be spending lots of times catching up with friends, and I’ll also be spending lots of time in rehearsals for Priscilla Queen of the Desert which will be at the Playhouse in July.”
Thorpe St Andrew-based filmmaker David J Stebbeds plans on using the warmer weather to create more projects.
He said: “The warmer weather means I can get outside more, I think it’s good for mental health.
“I have more projects planned for A&D film productions and the warmer weather will allow me to empty and refit my studio to make better use of the space.”
Meanwhile Keron Pizey is going to make use of the warmer weather by planning weekend adventures.
“We’ve spent this weekend swimming, and visiting the castle, the warmer weather means I can wear lighter clothes which I really enjoy.
“Though we do plan to go to the beach and Pleasurewood hills soon,” Keron added.
How have you been making use of the warmer weather in Norwich?