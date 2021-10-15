'We MOVED': Readers share their best excuses for not doing housework
- Credit: Alanna Baker/Rebecca Jillings
It's no secret that housework can be long and boring - but some city folk have taken procrastination to new extremes to avoid tidying up.
When Evening News readers were asked what they did to avoid the chores their responses ranged from the funny to the drastic.
Here's what they had to say:
Christopher Elvin from Marlpit said: “When I was younger I removed the fuse from the hoover plug so I didn’t have to tidy my room. My mum actually bought a new hoover because I convinced her it was broken.”
Meanwhile, Camilla Adrienne from Norwich said: “I bought paper plates because I was so sick of washing up. Since then I’ve moved houses and now have a dishwasher.”
Rebecca Jillings who works very long hours and lives in Norwich city centre had an approach that most people can to relate to. She said: “I find if I’ve got a bit too much to work to get through, I shove it all in one room and shut the door. Then I keep it closed.”
You may also want to watch:
Lynn Ireson took a more extreme approach when she couldn't get through the housework at her former address, saying: “I moved."
With Netflix being in almost every home, Rianne Collins from Mile Cross said: “My worst and most common excuse for not doing the chores is the dreaded words ‘one more episode’. It never means one more episode.”
Most Read
- 1 Tributes paid to 'amazing' Norwich shop worker
- 2 Pedestrian dies following collision with a bus on A146
- 3 Progress on plan for 4,000 homes near Norwich to be revealed
- 4 Mum terrified for son's health after warning of asbestos in her home
- 5 Man suffered double jaw fracture in Norwich bar attack
- 6 Four Norwich city green spaces among best in UK
- 7 Eight fire crews attend false alarm in city centre
- 8 Hundreds potentially put at risk as council homes safety inspections missed
- 9 City violence related to yobs 'who know each other'
- 10 Norwich nostalgia: Tombland through the decades
David J Stebbeds from Thorpe St Andrew said that when the chores start piling up at home, the easiest way to get away without doing it is “picking up an extra shift at work”.
“I don’t do it often, but more than once, I have opted to throw oven trays away. I couldn’t deal with the grease on it. So, I chose to buy new ones,” said Donna Marie Nicol who lives in Norwich.
Alanna Baker who lives in NR3 prefers to view her mess as art.
She explained: “Often I can see some rubbish in the house and come up with ways to repurpose it, I do a lot of collages using scraps of paper.”
“I’ve gone to friends' houses and completed their housework to avoid doing my own,” added Jessica Leek from NR3.
What are the most drastic steps you’ve taken to avoid the daily chores? Email sophie.skyring@archant.co.uk