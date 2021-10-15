'We MOVED': Readers share their best excuses for not doing housework

Published: 6:30 AM October 15, 2021

Norwich Evening News readers tell their best stories about what they do to avoid housework. Pictured: Alanna Baker's studio where she turns mess into art. - Credit: Alanna Baker/Rebecca Jillings

It's no secret that housework can be long and boring - but some city folk have taken procrastination to new extremes to avoid tidying up.

When Evening News readers were asked what they did to avoid the chores their responses ranged from the funny to the drastic.

Here's what they had to say:

Christopher Elvin from Marlpit said: “When I was younger I removed the fuse from the hoover plug so I didn’t have to tidy my room. My mum actually bought a new hoover because I convinced her it was broken.”

Meanwhile, Camilla Adrienne from Norwich said: “I bought paper plates because I was so sick of washing up. Since then I’ve moved houses and now have a dishwasher.”

Rebecca Jillings who works very long hours and lives in Norwich city centre had an approach that most people can to relate to. She said: “I find if I’ve got a bit too much to work to get through, I shove it all in one room and shut the door. Then I keep it closed.”



Rebecca Jillings prefers to hide everything in one room and close the door. - Credit: Rebecca Jillings

Lynn Ireson took a more extreme approach when she couldn't get through the housework at her former address, saying: “I moved."

With Netflix being in almost every home, Rianne Collins from Mile Cross said: “My worst and most common excuse for not doing the chores is the dreaded words ‘one more episode’. It never means one more episode.”

David J Stebbeds from Thorpe St Andrew said that when the chores start piling up at home, the easiest way to get away without doing it is “picking up an extra shift at work”.

David J Stebbeds will regularly pick up an extra shift at work.

“I don’t do it often, but more than once, I have opted to throw oven trays away. I couldn’t deal with the grease on it. So, I chose to buy new ones,” said Donna Marie Nicol who lives in Norwich.

Alanna Baker who lives in NR3 prefers to view her mess as art.

She explained: “Often I can see some rubbish in the house and come up with ways to repurpose it, I do a lot of collages using scraps of paper.”

Alanna Baker prefers to turn her mess into art. - Credit: Alanna Baker

“I’ve gone to friends' houses and completed their housework to avoid doing my own,” added Jessica Leek from NR3.

Jessica Leek from NR3.

