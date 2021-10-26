How do you like your eggs in the morning? What Norwich has for breakfast

Published: 7:00 AM October 26, 2021

What do Norwich folk eat for their first meal of the day? - Credit: Sadie Massokist/ Megs Latham/ Keron Pizey/ Stephen Brown

It's apparently the most important meal of the day.

But what do people in Norwich eat for breakfast?

Evening News readers shared what they eat when they first wake up - and some are more unusual than others.

Ryan Young works at a Cash and Carry and likes to keep it simple with cornflakes and a cuppa in his favourite Marvel mug.

He said: “It’s a common healthy cereal that I can have in the morning.

Ryan Young enjoys classic cornflakes and a cuppa - Credit: Ryan Young

“It’s the best way to start my day up.”

But Angela Secker likes to treat herself for the first meal of the day.

She said “I like to have Poached egg, smoked salmon with a sprinkle of chilli flakes on smashed avocado on toast.”

Angela added: "It's important to make yourself a nice breakfast if you have the time.

"I look at it as self care, taking time to enjoy something you have put together."

And although Sadie Massokisst has been known to enjoy a bagel for breakfast like many other city folk they are a huge fan of proper coffee.

Sadie said: “It’s my comfort when I’m sad, my celebration when I’m happy. It keeps me going.”

Sadie Masokisst in coffee's number one fan. - Credit: Sadie Masokisst

And trainer Keron Pizey said he often has to get up early so doesn’t much fancy something to eat.

And it's become such a habit that he doesn't eat breakfast even when he does have time, instead picking an unusual tea blend to make up for it.

He added: “I like the taste of coffee and I find it more filling than tea, although I drink both.

Keron Pizey is too busy for food and often opts for caffeine. - Credit: Keron Pizey

“Modern day flavours help to change things up too, my most favourite being tea that tastes like jam on toast.

“It’s a subtle flavour but makes all the difference, it’s the best.”

Mum Megs Latham likes to have a toasted bagel topped with peanut butter, banana and honey and shares it with her daughter Grace.

Megs Latham and her daughter Grace eat the same things for breakfast. - Credit: Megs Latham

She said: “I’ve used banana and peanut butter for cakes so I thought the flavours would go well together.

Megs Latham and her daughter Grace prefer something with different flavours. - Credit: Megs Latham

"Both myself and Grace eat the same thing for breakfast - and Grace loves banana pancakes."

Stephen Brown is a regional systems and network manager prefers a meal replacement shake: “I have a long commute in the morning, and I really treasure extra time in bed.”