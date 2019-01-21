Video

WATCH: Heavy fog cloaks Norwich in haunting scenes

The view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The city was submerged in fog today, creating atmospheric scenes on Mousehold Heath.

Monday afternoon saw heavy fog descend and settle over Norwich.

The extreme weather meant that two Norwich airport flights had to be diverted elsewhere, it did however make for some striking photos.

Look through our gallery of Mousehold Heath transformed by haunting fog and watch our time-lapse video to see the landscape fall into its icy grip.

