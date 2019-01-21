Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

WATCH: Heavy fog cloaks Norwich in haunting scenes

21 January, 2019 - 16:57
The view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The city was submerged in fog today, creating atmospheric scenes on Mousehold Heath.

Monday afternoon saw heavy fog descend and settle over Norwich.

The extreme weather meant that two Norwich airport flights had to be diverted elsewhere, it did however make for some striking photos.

Look through our gallery of Mousehold Heath transformed by haunting fog and watch our time-lapse video to see the landscape fall into its icy grip.

The view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires

Axes, swords and a crossbow among stash of weapons seized from flat

Stash of weapons seized by police from Earlham property. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Norwich police officer punched in the face

A police officer has been attacked in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Norfolk’s most influential family share details about their tough past and climb to the top

Pixiwoo sisters Nicola Haste and Samantha Chapman. Steve Adams

Most Read

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Axes, swords and a crossbow among stash of weapons seized from flat

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich police officer punched in the face

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk’s most influential family share details about their tough past and climb to the top

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Norwich City 2006/7 team pics, Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP/EEN Sport EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires

Norwich City transfer rumours: Nelson Oliveira set for Reading medical

Nelson Oliveira is reportedly set for a Reading medical Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Heavy fog cloaks Norwich in haunting scenes

The view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists