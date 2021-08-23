Flying man going to great heights in memory of grandparents

Published: 2:38 PM August 23, 2021

A flying man from Norwich has soared to great heights to honour the memory of his grandparents.

Daniel Jones, 27 and from Old Catton, has already made a name for himself by taking to the skies with his unusual hobby of paramotor flying.

But he has now put his pastime to good use, as part of a fundraiser in the name of Alzheimer's Research UK - and pertinently in the memory of his grandparents who both fought the illness before their deaths.

Mr Jones, who took up paramotor flying two years ago, said: "It's been a really phenomenal adventure. Ever since I took it up I've become addicted - when you are up there in the air all your troubles are left on the ground and it feels amazing.

And his latest challenge saw him fly the 800 miles from John O'Groats to Land's End, giving him a bird's eye view of the length and breadth of Britain.

The fundraising journey has not been without its setbacks, with Mr Jones facing long days and even crashed into a tree during one leg of the week-long trip, but has not let this hold him back.

His main motivation for the challenge was to honour the memory of his grandparents Fred and Rosemary, who died within a fortnight of each other three years ago.

Mr Jones, who was 86, had a long fight with Alzheimer's himself, while Mrs Jones battled vascular dementia.

Mr Jones added: "With dementia, it is not just the person themselves that suffer, it affects everybody close to them and tears through families.

"I think if they knew what I was doing they'd be incredibly proud and I definitely feel as though they have been watching over me along the way."

The paramotorist and photographer has raised more than £7,000 for Alzheimer's Research UK through his challenge, which saw him set off from the Scottish village a week ago, before landing in Land's End on Monday - with his father following his journey by road.

He added: "It's been a real endurance but it's been amazing."

To donate search for Flight Against Alzheimer's on Just Giving.