Norfolk gym to attempt world record in a ‘push for poppies’

PUBLISHED: 14:46 31 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:55 31 October 2018

James Bradshaw and Katharine Appleton, founders of Norwich Fitness Academy. Picture: Norwich Fitness Academy

Norwich Fitness Academy

Norwich group aim to double the world record by pushing a sled for 12 hours in aid of the Royal British Legion.

Norwich Fitness Academy in action. Picture: Norwich Fitness Academy.

Gym owners Kat Appleton & James Bradshaw from Norwich Fitness Academy, will be joined by current serving members of the military, emergency services and gym members with the aim of pushing a 91kg gym sled the distance of a marathon in 12 hours,

The team are aiming to push the sled 42.195km in order to raise £3000 for The Royal British Legion’s 2018 Poppy Appeal.

Mr Bradshaw, said: “The military has played a huge part in both mine and Kat’s lives, we’re extremely grateful to all those that have served in the armed forces and the sacrifices they have made.

“This charity event is just a small way of saying thanks and showing our appreciation.”

The record attempt will be happening on Saturday, November 10 at The Norwich Fitness Academy, Guardian Road, at 9am.

To donate visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/norwichfitnessacademy

