Bus passengers to face city centre diversions due to 'safety concerns'

PUBLISHED: 15:28 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 08 August 2019

First bus. Picture: Edward Starr

First bus. Picture: Edward Starr

Edward Starr Photographer

Bus passengers travelling in Norwich city centre face diversions due to "safety concerns" and roadworks.

First bus. Picture: Edward Starr First bus. Picture: Edward Starr

First Bus have said two routes are affected by the changes.

Blue Line 26/26A buses will be diverted via Unthank Road on Saturday, August 10, and Sunday, August 11.

The company said: "[This is] due to the closure of Earlham Road for various road works.

You may also want to watch:

"Stops on Earlham Road and those on Colman Road between the Avenues and Earlham Road will not be served."

Diversions have also been in place at Canaryfields, in Norwich, since May, due to building and roadworks.

First Bus said: "Blue Line 26/26A buses will not be calling at Canaryfields behind Norwich City football ground on safety grounds until further notice.

"The nearest stops are outside the Leisure Centre in Wherry Road or opposite Morrisons on Albion Way."

First apologised to bus users for the inconvenience.

