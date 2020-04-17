Norwich firm Courtesy Taxis gives away more than 1,000 journeys to NHS staff

A taxi firm which wanted to show its support for NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic by offering free travel to frontline workers has given away more than 1,000 journeys.

Courtesy Taxis, based in Prince of Wales Road, has been offering free journeys to and from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for those with a valid NHS ID card from Norwich and surrounding areas.

It has also been offering discounted travel for hospital staff living further afield.

Now, two weeks since the scheme was launched, the firm has given away a total of 1,028 journeys and received countless messages of thanks from frontline workers.

Mark Streeter, the owner of Courtesy Taxis, said the scheme had exceeded all of his expectations.

“One thousand is a big number, it’s phenomenal for us - we never thought it would take off like it has, it’s gone off the Richter scale and we’re proud of that,” he said.

Mr Streeter said the idea for the project came after the firm saw a fall in business due to lockdown, and wanting to make use of his fleet while supporting the NHS.

“We’ve found a positive out of a negative.

“We salute the NHS and just wanted to do our bit,” he said.

To ensure the safety of all involved, drivers have been given gloves and sanitiser wipes, and extra cleaning procedures have been put in place.

Mr Streeter said he had been particularly proud of how his employees has risen to the challenge presented by COVID-19 and their support for the project.

He said: “More than anything the camaraderie between drivers [has been wonderful]. They’re just going above and beyond, as are the operators and controllers, they’re fantastic in supporting the service.”

Mr Streeter said the company planned to run the scheme for the foreseeable future.

“The feedback from passengers is that they’re just blown away, they’re so grateful, we’ve had so many thankful messages on social media.

“It’s been received very well, people are really appreciative of what we’re doing,” he said.

NHS staff looking to book a journey can call 01603 446644 or go to courtesytaxis.com for more information.