Tickets to be bought in advance for 'Norfolk's biggest fireworks display'

One of Norfolk's largest fireworks displays, at Wymondham Rugby Club, is hoping people will pay in advance of this year's event - Credit: Wymondham RFC

Organisers of one of Norfolk’s biggest bonfire night fireworks displays are asking punters to pay for tickets in advance.

More than 5,000 people turned out for last year’s display at Wymondham Rugby Club, filling the ground to capacity.

Plans for this year’s event - on Friday November 4 at Wymondham Rugby Club - will include a bigger fireworks display, a fire show and a bigger funfair.

Organiser Dan Cane said: "It’s become a massive event in the town and last year so many people turned up we just couldn’t get everyone in.

"So we’re asking for people’s help to keep the queues to a minimum.

"Please buy your tickets in advance."

The event will begin at 5pm before the fireworks start at 8pm.

Tickets cost £6 for adults and teenagers, £4 for under-12s, and children under four are free.

Onsite parking must be booked ahead at £5, though organisers are encouraging people to "leave cars behind if they can".