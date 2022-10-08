Tickets to be bought in advance for 'Norfolk's biggest fireworks display'
- Credit: Wymondham RFC
Organisers of one of Norfolk’s biggest bonfire night fireworks displays are asking punters to pay for tickets in advance.
More than 5,000 people turned out for last year’s display at Wymondham Rugby Club, filling the ground to capacity.
Plans for this year’s event - on Friday November 4 at Wymondham Rugby Club - will include a bigger fireworks display, a fire show and a bigger funfair.
Organiser Dan Cane said: "It’s become a massive event in the town and last year so many people turned up we just couldn’t get everyone in.
"So we’re asking for people’s help to keep the queues to a minimum.
"Please buy your tickets in advance."
The event will begin at 5pm before the fireworks start at 8pm.
Most Read
- 1 Cyclists slam 'lethal' new St Stephens Street layout
- 2 Best Sunday League team ever? Holt, Hoolahan and Huckerby's new squad
- 3 Road reopens after closure due to police incident near Norwich
- 4 Vintage show with classic cars, tractors and 150 stalls heading to Norfolk
- 5 Yobs hurl brick at mum's moving car leaving her in panicked state
- 6 'Take a plate and eat': Indian restaurant handing out free meals
- 7 Parents parking badly around school sees police launch patrols
- 8 City mum unable to lock front door for EIGHT months due to council delays
- 9 Family's plea to other motorists after death of 'big hearted' biker
- 10 Two arrested and car seized after £4000 of stolen goods discovered
Tickets cost £6 for adults and teenagers, £4 for under-12s, and children under four are free.
Onsite parking must be booked ahead at £5, though organisers are encouraging people to "leave cars behind if they can".