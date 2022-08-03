Emergency services called to reports of fire in city centre

Emergency services were called to reports of a building fire at Reds Convenience Store - Credit: Archant

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire in a city centre street late on Tuesday night.

Appliances from Earlham and Carrow attended reports of a building fire at Reds Convenience Store in St Benedicts Street at about 11.21pm.

An eyewitness reported that people living above the store were evacuated as firefighters investigated, with some smoke visible.

Police were also called to the scene.

The incident turned out to be a false alarm.

