Busy city road blocked after fire broke out in business site

Police blocked Mile Cross Lane in Norwich after a fire broke out at a property - Credit: Lee Brown

A major junction in Norwich was blocked by emergency services last night after a fire broke out in a commercial building.

Crews from Sprowston, Earlham, Wroxham, Hethersett, Aylsham, Wymondham and Long Stratton were called to the scene in Mile Cross Lane, near the Boundary junction, at 10.56pm.

Police cars were also seen blocking off part of the road.

Crews remained at the scene in Norwich for two hours - Credit: Lee Brown

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used main and hose reel jets top battle the blaze for nearly two hours.

A stop was called by the fire service at 12.51am.

Eye witnesses at the scene said they believed the fire started outside and appeared to spread before the crews quickly got the flames under control.