News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Video

Full line-up announced for Norwich Film Festival 2020

person

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:52 PM October 26, 2020    Updated: 7:10 PM November 21, 2020
Miriam Margolyes is one of the big names making a cameo at the Norwich Film Festival 2020. Picture:

Miriam Margolyes is one of the big names making a cameo at the Norwich Film Festival 2020. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Archive/PA Images - Credit: PA

This year you’ll be able to snuggle up on the sofa for the Norwich Film Festival which is going online for the first time, with cameos from plenty of famous faces.

Maxine Peak in 'It's Me' Picture: Contributed by Norwich Film Festival

Maxine Peak in 'It's Me' Picture: Contributed by Norwich Film Festival - Credit: Archant

The festival returns for its 10th anniversary from November 2 to 29 and due to coronavirus it has an adapted format, with all 132 of the short films available via a streaming platform called Shift72.

Among the highlights include BAFTA award-winning Miriam Margolyes (The Age of Innocence, Harry Potter) who stars in a short film called Wings, an LGBTQ+ love story also featuring Virginia McKenna (A Town Like Alice, Born Free).

Russell Tovey, star of BBC’s ‘Being Human’, appears in ‘It’s Me’ by British director Helen Randag and it also stars Maxine Peake (Dinner Ladies, Shameless).

READ MORE: Christmas drive-in cinema coming to Norfolk

Miriam Margolyes in Wings Picture: Contributed by Norwich Film Festival

Miriam Margolyes in Wings Picture: Contributed by Norwich Film Festival - Credit: Archant

Comedy actor Paul Kaye (The Sunday Show, Game of Thrones) is in ‘Petrichor’, where he plays a “washed up, former wunderkind of the snooker world” who has one last chance to revive his career.

You may also want to watch:

There were 1,268 shorts submitted from 55 countries this year for 19 different strands of films, that make up the official selection, including Animated Shorts, Emerging Talent and Women in Film.

The films are selected by the Online Screening Committee, which has over 200 members, and they also pick the nominees for the six award categories, which are for best British, international, animated, documentary, student and East Anglian film.

Most Read

  1. 1 Question mark over flyover plan following Anglia Square revamp refusal
  2. 2 ‘I’m devastated’ - animal rescue volunteer responds to news of otter killed by illegal crayfish net
  3. 3 ‘An accident waiting to happen’ - Confusion over road’s new ‘backwards’ pinch points
  1. 4 Owner of popular street food takeaway in Norwich Lanes puts business up for sale

A panel of industry experts choose the winners, which this year includes Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher and actress Kate Phillips (Wolf Hall, Peaky Blinders).

Paul Kaye in 'Petrichor' Picture: Contributed by Norwich Film Festival

Paul Kaye in 'Petrichor' Picture: Contributed by Norwich Film Festival - Credit: Archant

READ MORE: 9 of the best Christmas markets running in Norfolk

Kellen Playford, founder of Norwich Film Festival, said: “While this has been an incredibly difficult year for all of us working within the arts sector, we are considerably lucky to have the opportunity to develop an online version of the festival.

“The ability to embrace innovative technologies allows us to reach new audiences and give our filmmakers an even bigger platform to showcase their work.”

View the full digital programme at norwichfilmfestival.co.uk/programme and tickets go on sale on October 30 - ranging from £1 for an individual film to £10 for a UK full festival pass.

Kellen Playford, Norwich Film Festival founder. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Kellen Playford, Norwich Film Festival founder. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

EastEnders star is heading to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

person

Fancy splashing out £35,000 for your own swimming pool?

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Ten Norfolk scientists named among most influential on the planet

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon

Norwich Live

Gonzo’s Tea Room blames 10pm curfew as it goes into liquidation

Tom Bristow

person
Comments powered by Disqus