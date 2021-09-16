Oo-arr you kidding me?! Farmer ditches beloved Land Rover

Published: 10:30 AM September 16, 2021 Updated: 10:41 AM September 16, 2021

Farmer Oliver Gurney (inset) is ditching his beloved Land Rover to go greener - Credit: White House Farm

Flat caps, Barbour jackets and Land Rovers might be the traditional calling cards of a farmer.

But one city landowner is ditching his beloved Landy in a bid to save the planet.

White House Farm in Sprowston is determined to get the city shopping more sustainably, and felt as a result they too had to be more eco-friendly.

Farmer Oliver Gurney said the Land Rover was "much loved", but that it had to go.

"It just didn’t seem the most efficient means of transport.

“The Land Rover is the farmer's most prized possession but we have to forgo our diesel-guzzling friend,” he said.

The motor was setting the business back £300 a month in fuel alone.

He said the change will have a big impact on the farm's carbon footprint, a topic they care deeply about.

The famer at White House Farm is ready to sell his Land Rover in a plight for sustainability. - Credit: Oliver Gurney

He said: “It makes more sense to sell, especially when 95pc of the farm's driving can be done on electric.

“We have young children and we like to try to set an example for them, and the many visitors we have at the farm.

“Each of us can make tiny changes to our daily lives to be more sustainable.”

The farm is eager to encourage visitors to travel to it in an eco-friendly way, such as cycling, they even have a “break for cake” section of the farm for bikes.

The farm has been working hard in other areas to promote sustainability.

This includes the butchery with customers encouraged to bring Tupperware instead of handing over plastic bags every time.

It has always sold locally produced vegetables that are never wrapped in plastic, which is popular with the visitors.

The farm also sells milk from Norton’s Dairy which is just miles away from it, it also goes in every cup of coffee from the farm's café.

In the future the farm hopes to be able to offer more refills across the full range of products they sell.

Mr Gurney said: "We are also exploring-charging bays to attract more electric cars."

For more details email Thefarmer@whfnorwich.com