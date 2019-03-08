‘Wigan are fighting for their lives’ - Hopes high for City fans in crunch match

Fans packed the Wool Pack for the Norwich Wigan match.

Hundreds of fans have packed out pubs in Norwich to watch City take on Wigan.

Father Chris Spencer with his son Daniel.

The Yellows are inching closer to securing promotion and getting their hands on the Championship League trophy.

We headed to The Woolpack, in Norwich city centre, to find out what fans thought.

Chris Spencer, 58, thinks it will be an easy win.

Mr Spencer, who watches the game with his son, Daniel Spencer, said: “It will be 4-1 as Pukki will get two as well as Hernandez getting one. One of the defenders will step-up and get the fourth.

Steven Whitlam.

“We are missing Buendia and when we were watching the Reading game, in [The Woolpack] we were rocking the pub.

“Cantwell is young and we need to give him a chance so he can get better but he is no Buendia.

“If we get three points today that’s it, finished, we are up, we have been brilliant I don’t know what has happened but we go forward as a team and it flows so well.”

Steven Whitlam, 56, thinks Norwich has the title in the bag.

He said: “I think Pukki will definitely get on the score sheet and may be one for Henandez too.

“I am gutted about Buendia, you can see the difference in the team now when he has gone.”

Ian Stokes thinks it will be a win but Wigan may be a surprise.

He said: “It will be 3-0 but Wigan are fighting for their lives.

“Pukki is definitely going to score with at least two but we are 100pc struggling without Bruendia. Our weak link is Cantwell.

“Because we are playing on the Sunday everyone else has played which puts more pressure on you but I think we can get the nine we need to win the title.”