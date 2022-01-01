Canaries fans chase hotel refunds after postponement.. but find some relief

Norwich City fans had to change their plans after the Leicester postponement - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Canaries fans expecting to celebrate the new year in Leicester had to quickly change their plans after Saturday's Premier League game was postponed.

Norwich confirmed on Thursday that the fixture in the East Midlands was not going ahead due to a number of positive Covid cases and injuries within the squad.

For City fan Ian Mitton, the postponement meant having to chase a refund for his hotel room booked in Leicester.

Norwich City fan Ian Mitton - Credit: Ian Mitten

Mr Mitton said: "We had a hotel booked in Leicester for Friday night and tonight. The news broke too late for me to obtain a refund although we can transfer the booking to another time.

"As for what I ended up doing, a stroll around Eaton Park this morning and an afternoon in front of the TV."

Norwich fan Ian Mitton is pictured on the right - Credit: Ian Mitton

The Canaries apologised for any inconvenience caused to Leicester City and to both sets of supporters following the postponement.

But it has become an all too familiar theme for fans in recent weeks with a record 103 Premier League players and staff testing positive for Covid in the seven days up to and including Boxing Day, leading to several postponements.

Robin Sainty, chairman of the Canaries Trust, also had a ticket for the King Power Stadium, but intended to travel up and down in a day from his home near King's Lynn.

Mr Sainty said: "To be honest I can't say I'm particularly disappointed, not because I don't like going to games, but because it has been so ridiculous with injuries and Covid resulting in weakened teams.

"It's just soul-destroying being so nervous about Covid spreading like wildlife at the moment.

"It is not a very uplifting experience following Norwich away right now."

Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty described the club's ranking as 'well-deserved'. Picture: Archant. - Credit: Archant

Such thoughts were echoed by Canary 'superfan' David 'Spud' Thornhill who had also purchased a ticket for Leicester.

He said: "The way things are, my disappointment is a small thing considering what is going on around the world.

"At least it was called off on Thursday and not today."

Norwich fan Terri Westgate said she has been reluctant to make plans due to fears of catching Covid and the number of games currently getting postponed.