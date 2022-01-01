News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Canaries fans chase hotel refunds after postponement.. but find some relief

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 7:27 PM January 1, 2022
Carrow Road open up two lounges for a handful of Norwich City fans to watch a socially-distanced liv

Norwich City fans had to change their plans after the Leicester postponement - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Canaries fans expecting to celebrate the new year in Leicester had to quickly change their plans after Saturday's Premier League game was postponed. 

Norwich confirmed on Thursday that the fixture in the East Midlands was not going ahead due to a number of positive Covid cases and injuries within the squad. 

For City fan Ian Mitton, the postponement meant having to chase a refund for his hotel room booked in Leicester. 

Norwich City fan Ian Mitten 

Norwich City fan Ian Mitton - Credit: Ian Mitten

Mr Mitton said: "We had a hotel booked in Leicester for Friday night and tonight. The news broke too late for me to obtain a refund although we can transfer the booking to another time.

"As for what I ended up doing, a stroll around Eaton Park this morning and an afternoon in front of the TV." 

Team U Pukki members Lorraine Taylor, Anita Byrne, Dave Colman and Ian Milton during the Canary Ball

Norwich fan Ian Mitton is pictured on the right - Credit: Ian Mitton

The Canaries apologised for any inconvenience caused to Leicester City and to both sets of supporters following the postponement. 

But it has become an all too familiar theme for fans in recent weeks with a record 103 Premier League players and staff testing positive for Covid in the seven days up to and including Boxing Day, leading to several postponements.

Robin Sainty, chairman of the Canaries Trust, also had a ticket for the King Power Stadium, but intended to travel up and down in a day from his home near King's Lynn.

Most Read

  1. 1 Wedding shop to become veterinary surgery near Norwich
  2. 2 Positive response to celebrity chef restaurant approval in community
  3. 3 'City slums' to suburbs: How housing changes will continue to shape Norwich
  1. 4 7 shops that closed in Norwich in 2021
  2. 5 The full list of Norfolk people named in the New Year's Honour list
  3. 6 New car dealership approved for city retail park
  4. 7 New Year celebrations begin early in Norwich
  5. 8 Here is how bus services will be changing in Norwich in 2022
  6. 9 Musician hears of son's death while recovering in hospital
  7. 10 15 arrests on ‘quieter than usual’ New Year’s Eve

Mr Sainty said: "To be honest I can't say I'm particularly disappointed, not because I don't like going to games, but because it has been so ridiculous with injuries and Covid resulting in weakened teams.

"It's just soul-destroying being so nervous about Covid spreading like wildlife at the moment.

"It is not a very uplifting experience following Norwich away right now." 

Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty described the club's ranking as 'well-deserved'. Picture: Archa

Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty described the club's ranking as 'well-deserved'. Picture: Archant. - Credit: Archant

Such thoughts were echoed by Canary 'superfan' David 'Spud' Thornhill who had also purchased a ticket for Leicester. 

He said: "The way things are, my disappointment is a small thing considering what is going on around the world.

"At least it was called off on Thursday and not today." 

Norwich fan Terri Westgate said she has been reluctant to make plans due to fears of catching Covid and the number of games currently getting postponed. 

Terri Westgate

Terri Westgate - Credit: Archant

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich rapper Creepzz aka Shane Harvey has turned his life around using music.Byline: Sonya Duncan

From behind bars at 15 to a global following, city man turns life around

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A teenager has been found dead at a property in Shipfield, Norwich.

Death of teenager in Norwich not believed to be suspicious

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Bethel Hospital.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Car park used by market traders in rules breach

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Surlingham House will be converted for educational use for The Parkside School

Housing News

Vacant home to be used by city school after no objections

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon