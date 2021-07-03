Gallery

Published: 9:53 PM July 3, 2021 Updated: 11:03 PM July 3, 2021

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans across Norwich packed out pubs and crowded round the TV to watch England take on Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter finals.

While some headed out to meet friends, others stayed at home with loved ones to watch the match and plenty donned red and white to cheer England on.

And their optimism was well-placed, as England stormed into a 4-0 lead, thanks to goals from Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson.

At the fan zone in Sprowston, spirits were high.

Ecstatic supporter Geoff Simpson, 34, said: “That was fantastic, we were in total control from start to finish. They couldn’t handle us from set pieces.

“Amazing - it really could be coming home. I definitely fancy us for the final. I think only the Italians stand in our way, I genuinely do.”

James Moore, 24, who picked Mason Mount and Harry Kane for his man of the match, said: “The atmosphere has been great again. I had us to win but not so easily. It’s been brilliant. Bring on the Danes!”

Tony Smith, 55, added: “I remember Italia 90 and Euro 96 and this is up there. This group of players right up there. I genuinely think we will win it.”

The atmosphere spilled over into the city centre after the match, with fans continuing celebrations in the Prince of Wales Road area and renditions of It's Coming Home heard.

Here is a selection of photos from the night.

Fans in Drayton ahead of England taking on Ukraine. - Credit: Louise Harris

Even canine companions were involved in the England festivities. - Credit: Louise Harris

Football lovers across the region packed out pubs and crowded around TVs. - Credit: Louise Harris

Fans got well and truly into the spirit of dressing up ahead of the match. - Credit: Louise Harris

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans gathered to watch the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans singing the national anthem for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans singing the national anthem for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans gathered to watch the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans watching the England v Ukraine Euros match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans watching the England v Ukraine Euros match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans watching the England v Ukraine Euros match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans watching the England v Ukraine Euros match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans celebrate England's goal against Ukraine before half time. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrate another England goal against Ukraine in the Euros. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrate another England goal against Ukraine in the Euros. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrate another England goal against Ukraine in the Euros. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrate England beating Ukraine in the Euros. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrate England beating Ukraine in the Euros. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrate England beating Ukraine in the Euros. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrate another England goal against Ukraine in the Euros. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrate another England goal against Ukraine in the Euros. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrate another England goal against Ukraine in the Euros. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans enjoying the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A 'Please remain seated for tonight's' match' sign coming on the screen at The Arena in Sprowston for the England v Ukraine Euros match. - Credit: Danielle Booden



