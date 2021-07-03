News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Gallery

What a night! Norwich's England fans celebrate 4-0 Euros win

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 9:53 PM July 3, 2021    Updated: 11:03 PM July 3, 2021
Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Bood

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans across Norwich packed out pubs and crowded round the TV to watch England take on Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter finals.

While some headed out to meet friends, others stayed at home with loved ones to watch the match and plenty donned red and white to cheer England on.

And their optimism was well-placed, as England stormed into a 4-0 lead, thanks to goals from Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson.

At the fan zone in Sprowston, spirits were high.

Ecstatic supporter Geoff Simpson, 34, said: “That was fantastic, we were in total control from start to finish. They couldn’t handle us from set pieces.

“Amazing - it really could be coming home. I definitely fancy us for the final. I think only the Italians stand in our way, I genuinely do.”

James Moore, 24, who picked Mason Mount and Harry Kane for his man of the match, said: “The atmosphere has been great again. I had us to win but not so easily. It’s been brilliant. Bring on the Danes!”

Most Read

  1. 1 Academy keeper’s love ‘turned to hatred’ after Canaries exit
  2. 2 Noise fears over new nightclub as possible name revealed
  3. 3 A47 closed after 4x4 towing bulls crashes
  1. 4 Norwich restaurant ends Just Eat use after 'shockingly poor' service
  2. 5 Neighbours claim riverside bar making lives 'intolerable'
  3. 6 As supermarket shelves sit empty city indies boom
  4. 7 Restaurant plan for former Boots chemist looks set for go ahead
  5. 8 Norwich woman falls in love with her sperm donor
  6. 9 Euro 2020: Pubs plead, please don’t sing ‘It’s coming home!’
  7. 10 Retiring postie 'overwhelmed' by send-off to remember after 43 years

Tony Smith, 55, added: “I remember Italia 90 and Euro 96 and this is up there. This group of players right up there. I genuinely think we will win it.”

The atmosphere spilled over into the city centre after the match, with fans continuing celebrations in the Prince of Wales Road area and renditions of It's Coming Home heard.

Here is a selection of photos from the night.

Fans ahead of England taking on Ukraine.

Fans in Drayton ahead of England taking on Ukraine. - Credit: Louise Harris

Even canine companions were involved in the England festivities.

Even canine companions were involved in the England festivities. - Credit: Louise Harris

Football lovers across the region packed out pubs and crowded around TVs.

Football lovers across the region packed out pubs and crowded around TVs. - Credit: Louise Harris

Fans got well and truly into the spirit of dressing up ahead of the match.

Fans got well and truly into the spirit of dressing up ahead of the match. - Credit: Louise Harris

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Bood

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Bood

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Bood

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Bood

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Bood

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans gathered to watch the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Bood

Fans gathered to watch the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans singing the national anthem for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture:

Fans singing the national anthem for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans singing the national anthem for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture:

Fans singing the national anthem for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Bood

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Bood

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Bood

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans gathered to watch the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Bood

Fans gathered to watch the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Bood

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans watching the England v Ukraine Euros match at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Booden

Fans watching the England v Ukraine Euros match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans watching the England v Ukraine Euros match at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Booden

Fans watching the England v Ukraine Euros match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans watching the England v Ukraine Euros match at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Booden

Fans watching the England v Ukraine Euros match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans watching the England v Ukraine Euros match at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Booden

Fans watching the England v Ukraine Euros match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans singing the national anthem for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture:

Fans celebrate England's goal against Ukraine before half time. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle B

Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle B

Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle B

Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle B

Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrate another England goal against Ukraine in the Euros. Picture:

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrate another England goal against Ukraine in the Euros. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrate another England goal against Ukraine in the Euros. Picture:

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrate another England goal against Ukraine in the Euros. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrate another England goal against Ukraine in the Euros. Picture:

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrate another England goal against Ukraine in the Euros. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrate England beating Ukraine in the Euros. Picture: Danielle Boo

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrate England beating Ukraine in the Euros. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrate England beating Ukraine in the Euros. Picture: Danielle Boo

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrate England beating Ukraine in the Euros. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrate England beating Ukraine in the Euros. Picture: Danielle Boo

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrate England beating Ukraine in the Euros. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrate another England goal against Ukraine in the Euros. Picture:

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrate another England goal against Ukraine in the Euros. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrate another England goal against Ukraine in the Euros. Picture:

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrate another England goal against Ukraine in the Euros. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrate another England goal against Ukraine in the Euros. Picture:

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrate another England goal against Ukraine in the Euros. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans enjoying the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Booden

Fans enjoying the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A 'Please remain seated for tonights' match' sign coming on the screen at The Arena in Sprowston for

A 'Please remain seated for tonight's' match' sign coming on the screen at The Arena in Sprowston for the England v Ukraine Euros match. - Credit: Danielle Booden


Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paul Kent, from Paul Kent Hair Studio, PIC: Peter Walsh

Former Norwich City footballer sells hair salon

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The lorry is stuck as the building it is carrying is too wide for the Norwich ring road.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Now that's a wide load! Cabin on back of lorry blocks Norwich ring road

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
St George's flag flying at Norwich City Hall to celebrate St George's Day. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Euro 2020

Can you legally fly an England flag outside your home?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
The Open Air Film and Street Food Festival is coming to Eaton Park in Norwich this summer. 

Summer in the City | Video

Outdoor cinema and street food festival planned for Norwich park

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus