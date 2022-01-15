'I can't lose!' City fan places 150/1 bet on Canaries dismal scoring record

Mark Thorpe is hoping Norwich City score enough goals to stay up despite it potentially costing him £1,500. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A Norwich City superfan is hoping the Canaries will roar to victory this weekend - even though he'll lose a small fortune.

Lifelong footy fan Mark Thorpe has put a tenner on the Carrow Road club to score less than 20 Premier League goals this season at odds of 150/1.

That means the 59-year-old would bag £1,500.

But the running specialist who works for Sportlink, a running shop in Taverham, said he would gladly lose it all if it meant his beloved team score enough goals to stay up.

He said: "I'm not someone who bets at all. I didn't even have an account set up.

"I’d rather us stay up and lose the bet. It’s a bit of fun."

Mr Thorpe placed the bet as a bit of fun but having only scored eight goals after 20 matches this season, the bet is looking increasingly likely. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The dad-of-four, who has been a supporter since 1978, has been teased all season about the club's poor form by his Brentford-supporting partner.

Norwich fan Mark Thorpe stands to win £1,500 if the club scores under 20 league goals this season. - Credit: Mark Thorpe

Mr Thorpe added: "I've been the butt of her jokes this year because they've been doing well.

"My bet hasn't exactly made me popular with my friends I go to the games with."

But it wasn't until recently that the fan remembered he'd placed the wager in October.

Mr Thorpe with former Norwich City striker and club legend Grant Holt. - Credit: Mark Thorpe

He said: "I'd completely forgotten about it until the other night.

"My friends have told me to keep quiet or I'll jinx it."

Norwich City host Everton at Carrow Road on today and are hoping to end a run of six league games without a goal.

And with the club having only scored eight league goals overall after 20 matches this season, Mr Thorpe has found himself in a difficult position between his heart and his wallet.

He said: "I've got to admit, the bet is looking promising at the moment."

Mr Thorpe is set to run his first marathon this year. - Credit: Mark Thorpe

Mr Thorpe, who sits in the Barclay Stand at Carrow Road, has also promised to donate 10pc of any winnings to a charity which provides support for sexual abuse.

He said: "The Sue Lambert Trust is an important charity and provides a safe and welcoming place to help people recover from abuse.

"I'm running the London Marathon later for the first time ever to raise money for the trust."

To donate to Mark's Marathon 2022, click here.

Other outrageous winning football bets

Leicester City to win the Premier League - 5,000/1

The largest payout for the Foxes' title win in 2016 was £75,000 from a £50 stake. But it could have been much more.

The punter cashed out his bet for the figure in March, but had they let it run to its conclusion, they would taken home £250,000.

Xabi Alonso to score from his own half - 125/1

In July 2005, a Liverpool supporter had a vision that Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso would score from his own half at some point during the season.

A fan placed a £200 bet at odds of 125/1 and by January he was celebrating when Alonso hit the back of the net.

A winning 19-fold accumulator - 683,738/1

A fan from Malta had Glen Johnson to thank for his 87th minute winner against Chelsea in 2011.

Having placed an 86p stake on a 19-fold accumulator, a bet where every team must win, he got all selections correct and scooped £585,143,24.