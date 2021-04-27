Emotional goodbye to 'tough little' Norwich fan with ‘heart of gold'

Published: 6:04 PM April 27, 2021 Updated: 6:28 PM April 27, 2021

Family and friends carry the coffin for 26-year-old Norwich City FC fan, Jordan Hansell's funeral at Colney Wood. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A Norwich man who died in his sleep after ongoing cardiac issues was remembered as “a tough little guy with a brave heart” at an emotional funeral service.

Twenty-six-year-old Jordan Hansell, who died at his home in Argyle Street earlier this month, was described as a “loving and caring son, brother and friend” during a service at Greenacres Colney Wood.

Former Norwich City FC player, Robert Fleck, who works at Parkside School, at Jordan Hansell's funeral at Colney Wood. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Hansell attended Parkside School and was described as a "great sportsman" before his cardiac issues were discovered during the latter stages of his time there.

Former Norwich City striker Robert Fleck, who is a teaching assistant at the school, was among those to attend the service.

Jordan Hansell who died at the age of 26 after ongoing cardiac issues. - Credit: Submitted

In an emotional tribute read out at the service his mother Lynnette described him as “a gentle soul with a big heart of gold” whose “love touched the lives of many”.

“He was everyone’s best friend. A cheeky chap even through all his hospital stays and treatments. He never failed to make the staff laugh,” she said.

Jordan Hansell's family and friends at his funeral at Colney Wood. - Credit: Denise Bradley

“He was a man of compassion and always forgave those who did him wrong.

“Jordan was a tough little guy with a brave heart. He had a great love of sports and especially Norwich City.”

Mr Hansell's coffin was draped in a Norwich City flag and a football as it arrived for the funeral and the service included Canaries memorabilia and montages of photographs from his life and childhood, many featuring him wearing a football kit.

Family and friends carry the coffin for 26-year-old Norwich City FC fan, Jordan Hansell's funeral at Colney Wood. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Hansell leaves behind his brothers Billy and Lee, Ryan and Jamie, as well as his parents David and Lynnette.

Coronavirus restrictions meant only 30 mourners attended the service but many more watched the service online.

The hearse arrives for 26-year-old Jordan Hansell's funeral at Colney Wood. - Credit: Denise Bradley

During music that included Gone Too Soon by Michael Jackson and Heaven Needed You More by Mikalene Ipson people were encouraged to share memories in a special book of remembrance.

His death which came just three days before the birthday of his sister Donna, who died in 2005 at the age of 11 after an epileptic seizure.

Green and yellow flowers for 26-year-old Norwich City FC fan, Jordan Hansell's funeral at Colney Wood. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The tribute from his mother added: “I stand here today with a broken heart. Our lives will never be the same again.

“Jordan I love you with all my heart. I am profoundly proud of you. I look forward to seeing you and your sister again.”