Norfolk family to feature in BBC programme

A Norwich family are set to appear in the BBC Lifeline Appeal later this month - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A Norfolk family are set to feature in an upcoming BBC programme aimed at raising awareness about an initiative that supports families with seriously ill children.

The Appeal, which is presented by Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke, will be broadcast on Sunday, September 11, at 3.25pm on BBC One before being repeated on Tuesday, September 13, at 8.50am.

The Cross family, from Costessey, are one of three families to feature in the BBC Lifeline Appeal which will discuss how the Sick Children's Trust's 'Homes from Home' supported them while their children were in hospital and many hours away from home.

Jimmy and Lana Cross stayed at the trust’s ‘Home from Home’, Chestnut House in Cambridge, when their daughter Jasmine needed surgery when she was just a few days old.

Jasmine Cross from Costessey after she was born on August 26, 2020, with the nerve-filled sac at the bottom of her spine. - Credit: Jimmy Cross

Jasmine - who has myelomeningocele, a form of spina bifida - was born in Cambridge, some 70 miles away from their home, at the height of the pandemic.

The surgery removed a sac from the base of her spine which was the size of a cricket ball.

With the ‘Home from Home’ located on the hospital site just minutes from baby Jasmine’s bedside, Chestnut House made sure that the family could stay together while she recovered from her ordeal.

Mr and Mrs Cross stayed at the facility for three weeks and were given the help they needed to support Jasmine.

The Cross family, from Costessey, are one of three families to feature in the BBC Lifeline Appeal - Credit: Supplied

Mr Cross said: “Chestnut House was a real godsend because we thought we would be there for two weeks, maybe a bit naively as we were actually there for three.

"It relieved a lot of pressure having a ‘Home from Home’ with your own room and a bathroom.

"There was also a washing machine and tumble dryer which makes a huge difference when you’re away from home for a while."

Mr Cross added that without Chestnut House it would have cost the family thousands of pounds.

"If we didn’t get a hotel, I would’ve driven every day and that just wouldn’t have been good," he said.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke will present the programme - Credit: Supplied

"All you want is to be there and to find out we could be there because of a charity - I was really touched."

This year, the Sick Children’s Trust is celebrating 40 years of keeping families together.

Since the charity was founded in 1982, it has helped more than 73,000 families from all over the country by providing a warm, welcoming, clean, and comfortable place to stay free of charge.