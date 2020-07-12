‘It would be amazing’ - Family of Kaiden, 7, need £35,000 for vital operation

The family of a seven-year-old boy who wears a “constant smile” are trying to raise thousands of pounds towards a life changing operation which could help with his walking,

Kaiden Freeman, from Norwich, was born prematurely at 27 weeks and remained in hospital for several weeks.

Six weeks after he was born he was diagnosed with Periventricular Leukomalacia, a brain injury, then with cerebral palsy at 11 months.

The Buckenham Primary School pupil’s cerebral palsy causes his legs to scissor resulting in him requiring the use of a wheelchair or a walker which he can use for short distances.

Currently the family is trying to raise £35,000 towards the after care Kaiden would need following Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy surgery - which would be the cost if the family are successful to have the procedure done through the NHS.

If unsuccessful, the cost would increase to more than £80,000 to include the surgery and aftercare including physiotherapy, hydrotherapy, strengthening therapy and specialist equipment.

His family said they believe it would be worth “every penny” to help Kaiden, even if he required help to walk with the aid of walking sticks or a frame.

His mum Michelle said: “It’s really exciting and really nerve wracking.

“Kaiden’s legs are affected by his cerebral palsy which causes his legs to scissor, which is really frustrating. That has held him back and the operation would take away the tightness away from his legs. It would be amazing.

“Cerebral palsy is always going to be there, it’s not a cure. But without the operation it is never going to get rid of the scissoring.

“Kaiden has come so far already at the age of seven and has done so much more than anyone thought he would. Anyone that knows him personally will tell you how happy he is, with his constant big smile.

“He’s so proud of himself and so he should be. We all are.

“We want Kaiden to be able to reach his full potential like any parent wants for their child.”

The family have been referred to see a specialist team at Great Ormond Street Hospital and will meet them this week.

To support the family’s fundraising visit https://just4children.org/children-helped2020/kaidens-cp-journey/ to donate.