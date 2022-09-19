Fine City falls silent as state funeral takes place
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
The streets of Norwich have become accustomed to silence.
Yet the reason for the solemn mood in the city on Monday is not one the city has ever known.
In much of the nation’s living memory Queen Elizabeth reigned - for more than 70 years to be exact.
Her funeral was a pause in the public’s busy day-to-day lives, a moment to reflect and thank a lifetime of service.
Around the city businesses kept their doors shut on September 19.
Many bore pictures of Queen Elizabeth II – as they have done since she died on September 8.
A bank holiday would usually bring shoppers in their droves to the likes of Gentleman’s Walk and London Street.
Instead they lay empty with families instead watching Her Majesty’s funeral on TV at home – or in community spaces like pubs.
Likewise at City Hall, looking down over Norwich Market, the floral tributes to the Queen lay unmoved under the silent skies.
As the day drew to a close the blooms still lay on the steps of City Hall - a mark of reflection when shutters reopen on Tuesday morning.