Fine City falls silent as state funeral takes place

The deserted street in Norwich City Centre during the funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The streets of Norwich have become accustomed to silence.

Yet the reason for the solemn mood in the city on Monday is not one the city has ever known.

In much of the nation’s living memory Queen Elizabeth reigned - for more than 70 years to be exact.

Usually one of the busiest places in the city, the Norwich Market felt deserted - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Her funeral was a pause in the public’s busy day-to-day lives, a moment to reflect and thank a lifetime of service.

Around the city businesses kept their doors shut on September 19.

Many bore pictures of Queen Elizabeth II – as they have done since she died on September 8.

The Bell was closed until the afternoon as a mark of respect for HM Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A bank holiday would usually bring shoppers in their droves to the likes of Gentleman’s Walk and London Street.

Instead they lay empty with families instead watching Her Majesty’s funeral on TV at home – or in community spaces like pubs.

City streets were quiet as people watched HM state funeral - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Likewise at City Hall, looking down over Norwich Market, the floral tributes to the Queen lay unmoved under the silent skies.

As the day drew to a close the blooms still lay on the steps of City Hall - a mark of reflection when shutters reopen on Tuesday morning.

Businesses were closed and streets were muted - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Waterstones had a tribute in their window as they closed for the state funeral - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Usually lined with taxi's Guildhall Hill was left barren with not a single taxi in sight - Credit: Sonya Duncan



