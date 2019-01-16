How you can help beat the blues on the ‘most day difficult day of the year’

Samaritans in Norwich are encouraging people to come together over a comforting cup of tea to beat the blues next week.

Often dubbed the most difficult day of the year, the Samaritans hopes to turn Monday, January 21 into Brew Monday and instil a sense of community.

The cause hopes to encourage families, friends and colleagues to take the time to talk over a cup of tea.

Volunteers will be at Norwich railway station from 10am to 3pm talking to commuters and handing out free tea bags.

Thanks to the help of Greater Anglia, teas, coffees and cakes will also be in good supply.

In the city centre, the charity’s shops on Aylsham Road and Westlegate will also be handing out free tea bags with sales.

Local cafés, such as The Feed, King’s Coffee and KindaKafe, are also putting the kettle on for Samaritans and inviting people to raise awareness of the initiative, and the charity.

And in the afternoon, Norwich’s City Hall will be lit up for Brew Monday in Samaritans’ distinctive green from 4pm to 1am.

Bob, volunteer and director of Norwich branch, said: “Isolation and loneliness are one of the main reasons people contact Samaritans, so getting together for a brew with friends can provide a lift on what is meant to be one of the most difficult days of the year.”

Located in St Stephen’s Square, the Norwich branch of the Samaritans currently has 160 volunteers answering some of the five million calls the charity responds to every year.

Paul Plummer, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, which represents the railway, said: “We’re proud to be welcoming Samaritans volunteers into our stations to give people a boost on one of the most difficult days of the year.

“The railway wants to support and strengthen communities and bringing people together over a cuppa is a great way to combat isolation and loneliness.”

