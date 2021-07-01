Evening News’ new editor: ‘We will fight for Norwich’

Published: 11:14 AM July 1, 2021

The Norwich Evening News - Our City, Your Paper. Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

The Norwich Evening News has a new editor. Here Richard Porritt explains his vision for the 139-year-old title.

I wasn’t born in Norwich – but when I arrived this fine city captured my heart immediately.

We are blessed with deep history and a modern, progressive outlook. We have all the fun of city living nestled in the UK’s most beautiful countryside.

Norwich is without doubt the best city in the UK.

But we have many challenges – and as we emerge from lockdown this is a pivotal moment.

New Evening News editor Richard Porritt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Taking over the editorship of this city’s newspaper is a dream come true. I will not let you down.

My team and I will fight tirelessly to uncover wrongdoing. We will fight for you and this city. And we will speak truth to power.

Time and again Norwich is overlooked by government in favour of cities in the North or the Midlands. The Evening News will take your voice to the steps of Downing Street and yell through the letter box.

We will not tire. We will not stop.

But the Evening News will also be fun. We will have a giggle.

We want to know your good news, because this is YOUR paper.

In the coming weeks I will be holding events so I can meeting some of you in person. And I want to know your views on the Evening News – good and bad.

In the meantime please get in touch. You can email me directly - richard.porritt@archant.co.uk - and every single message will be read.

And there will be some changes.

I am determined to drive exclusive content in print and online – stories you won’t read anywhere else.

And tomorrow the first of our new columnists appears in the paper. YOUR paper is giving our city a voice.

This is just the beginning.

We won’t always get it right – and when we don’t I want you to tell me.

But we will always give our all for our readers.

My team are already in the weeds of what matters in the city. They love the place just like you. And we all care deeply about the future.

But we have to get louder. We have to shout about our fine city. And the Evening News will.

This is our city but YOUR paper.