Dozens of local businesses take part in Evening News Instagram takeover
- Credit: Louisa Baldwin
From pubs to nail salons, more than 50 businesses in the city took part in our April 12 #NorwichUnlocked Instagram takeover.
We wanted to showcase and celebrate the city's thriving independents that were finally allowed to reopen on Monday as restrictions eased.
We asked people to message pictures and videos to our Instagram account and our reporters were also out and about in the city filming too.
The stories on the Norwich Evening News Instagram page have reached more than 700 people and show the city bursting back into life.
Autumn Lewis, social media executive for the Norwich Evening News, said: 'We really wanted to celebrate local businesses and support them as much as we could when coming out of lockdown.
"Our local businesses need us more than ever and by letting them takeover our Instagram for the day meant they could showcase who they are and what they are about to our audience and create a real sense of community in Norwich."
See the full Instagram story @norwicheveningnews