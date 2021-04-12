Dozens of local businesses take part in Evening News Instagram takeover

Published: 5:43 PM April 12, 2021

Surya Campbell, book seller at The Book Hive - one of the Norwich independent businesses that reopened on April 12. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

From pubs to nail salons, more than 50 businesses in the city took part in our April 12 #NorwichUnlocked Instagram takeover.

We wanted to showcase and celebrate the city's thriving independents that were finally allowed to reopen on Monday as restrictions eased.

Lindy Osborne, one of the artists at Norwich Art Shop. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

We asked people to message pictures and videos to our Instagram account and our reporters were also out and about in the city filming too.

The stories on the Norwich Evening News Instagram page have reached more than 700 people and show the city bursting back into life.

Friends Mark Taylor, Kevin Scott and Jon Titlow enjoy a catch up at the William and Florence in Unthank Road. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Autumn Lewis, social media executive for the Norwich Evening News, said: 'We really wanted to celebrate local businesses and support them as much as we could when coming out of lockdown.

Landlord Andrew McNeil in the pub garden at The York. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

"Our local businesses need us more than ever and by letting them takeover our Instagram for the day meant they could showcase who they are and what they are about to our audience and create a real sense of community in Norwich."

See the full Instagram story @norwicheveningnews

University friends Joe Bates, Alex Gruson, Tom Henau, Marcus McMym, Billy Brown and Sam Bryant (L-R) enjoy a pint at the Pear Tree Inn. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin



