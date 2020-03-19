The Norwich Evening News says: ‘We are there with you during the coronavirus pandemic’

The Norwich Evening News has joined other regional newspapers to let people know we are there with you during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture Archant. Archant

We are living in unprecedented times. None of us has seen anything like the coronavirus pandemic before. As the Prime Minister said: we are facing the worst public health crisis in a generation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Norwich Evening News has joined other regional newspapers to let people know we are there with you during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture Archant. The Norwich Evening News has joined other regional newspapers to let people know we are there with you during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture Archant.

But together, down the years, this newspaper and its readers have come through some of the greatest threats to society ever recorded and if we continue to stick together, we will come through this, too.

Our lives are being turned upside down: schools are shutting down; parents are struggling to juggle work and home life; businesses are scrambling to protect their employees whilst safeguarding their very futures.

Pubs, clubs, restaurants, theatres, cafes and many, many more small independent traders, all facing months of tradeless isolation.

Thanks must go to those putting themselves in harm’s way in the care sector, as the NHS prepares to look coronavirus in the eye and not back down, caring for our loved ones should they contract the virus.

But there are things we can all do to better protect ourselves and our families. It starts by seeking out the very latest expert guidance on what to do and what not to do as the pandemic gathers pace in the coming weeks and months. We will bring you that guidance.

We know that for you, having a constant feed of reliable news and information that you trust is vital, and this is our commitment to you: whatever happens, we will be there.

There to help you make sense of the situation. There to steer you towards any help you need. There to offer reassurance.

We know that in the worst of times, the very best in people comes to the fore.

So part of the commitment we, along with our regional press colleagues across the country who are also running this message today, are making to you is to shine a light on the heroes.

The volunteers getting bread and milk for those who cannot. The fundraisers keeping small businesses afloat. The care in the community nurses not stopping for breath as they look after the vulnerable.

We will highlight community initiatives and good causes. We know that you are going to need us just as much as we need you. We will be there for you as, down the years, you have been there for us.

Together, we will defeat coronavirus and emerge from it as stronger, tighter, more resilient communities than ever before.

Look after each other.

- Do you have a positive story to share about helping others during the coronavirus outbreak? Join our ‘Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help’ Facebook group.