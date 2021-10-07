Volunteers needed for bush-bashing to protect city's green spaces

Published: 2:00 PM October 7, 2021

People will be asked to roll up their sleeves and get stuck into a new project which will safeguard the city's vital green spaces.

The Norwich Environmental Action team takes volunteers out every week to care for wildlife and fauna across the city.

Working together with Norwich city council, Norwich Fringe Project and Broadland District Council, the team get out and get rid of harmful species in these green spaces.

This includes bashing back bracken to protect heathland at Mousehold Heath and cutting back hedges so that birds can nest.

In the last 12 months volunteers and staff have completed 1,708 workdays across 59 sites.

Tasks also include footpath construction to food-growing as well as litter-picking and habitat management.

Mark Webster, who is a project officer at the conservation porject's volunteers said: “Often students are looking for work experience if they are seeking a career in conservation.

“Though people join us for a variety of reasons and are always welcome, apart from anything else it’s free exercise.”

The work which The Norwich Environmental Action Team carries out is vital for biodiversity within the region.

“For instance over the last for weeks we have been cutting and raking up the grass on meadow areas in the Earlham and Rosary cemeteries.

“If this is not done then nettles and brambles will take over, smothering the rare wildflowers," he explained,

In the coming weeks the team will cutting back gorse to protect the internationally rare heathland habitat on Mousehold Heath

“We also plan on clearing out an overgrown pond and rejuvenating hedgerows,” he added.

Later this year the team also plan on planting lots of trees in order to contribute to the cities plight to tackle climate change.

As well as the Norwich-based work the team do, they also help with sites all across Norfolk.

For these projects, they provide a free mini bus service for the volunteers.

Volunteers over the age of 18 can join in by just turning up to any of the published meeting points.

And anyone under 16 will need to be accompanied by an adult in order to be permitted to join in.

You can find all activity listings here.