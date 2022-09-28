Electric vehicle forecourt has to increase prices as energy cap soars

An innovative forecourt used for charging electric vehicles is feeling the squeeze of soaring energy bills.

The government has had to step in to help families cope with Ofgem increasing the energy price cap to £3,549 for an average household from October 1– a rise of 80pc.

Businesses are not protected by a cap so are also being given support for six months but the overall increase has had a knock-on effect for Postwick-based electric forecourt Gridserve.

The firm has confirmed that its prices have gone up during "challenging times", priced at 64p per kilowatt-hour on their forecourts as of Wednesday, September 28.

A Gridserve spokeswoman said: "Aligned with our purpose of delivering sustainable energy on the scale needed to move the needle on climate change is our objective to help make electric vehicles as desirable as possible.

Gridserve forecourt at Postwick. - Credit: Archant 2022

"Unfortunately, whilst we are continuing to take multiple measures to keep costs low, and we have been able to hold our pricing to levels below many competing EV charging networks, these are unprecedented times with inflation, energy prices, supply chain costs and exchange rates.

"Furthermore, even with the anticipated government energy price cap for businesses, the costs we are now incurring to deliver and operate our charging network during these challenging times have continued to increase.

"In order to keep upgrading and improving the network at the rate we are, in the tireless pursuit of striving to deliver world class service levels, we have had to make the difficult decision to increase pricing at this time.

"We appreciate this will be unwelcome news for people but we hope given the unprecedented headwinds that we all find ourselves facing, that you will understand, especially as even though we are increasing pricing the new levels still remain amongst the most competitive in the market."

Electric cars being charged at the DC current charge point, up to 350kw, at the Gridserve forecourt at Postwick. - Credit: Archant 2022

A report from breakdown company RAC added that the energy cap increase will affect those powering their vehicles at home as well.

RAC spokesman, Rod Dennis, said: "The impact of the energy price cap increase will certainly be felt by drivers who charge their electric cars at home.

"With a full charge of a typical family-sized electric SUV it will cost around 84pc more from 1 October than it did under the old price cap - £33.80 - compared to £18.37."