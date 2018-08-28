Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Norwich elders are being encouraged to get arty with a new class

PUBLISHED: 14:40 01 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:09 01 November 2018

First Time for Everything free art class being held at Eaton Park Community Centre. Picture: Royal Voluntary Service

First Time for Everything free art class being held at Eaton Park Community Centre. Picture: Royal Voluntary Service

Archant

Older people in Norwich have been given an invitation to get arty at a new, free art class.

First Time for Everything free art class being held at Eaton Park Community Centre. Picture: Royal Voluntary ServiceFirst Time for Everything free art class being held at Eaton Park Community Centre. Picture: Royal Voluntary Service

The group will try stencilling on canvases in a free btanicals art class in Eaton Park Community Centre.

The community centre in Norwich (NR4 7AZ), between 2pm and 4pm on November 14, will hold the event as part of First Time for Everything programme, which is designed to give older people in Norfolk an opportunity to try something new for free in their local community.

A spokesperson Royal Voluntary Service, the company organising the event, said: “Staying active and social have been proven to be important to keeping fit and well in older age.

“Light refreshments will be served and there will also be an opportunity to hear about other local Royal Voluntary Service activities for older people that may be of interest.”

To book a place contact Mark Read on 07392 272965 or email mark.read@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich restaurant accused of ‘casual racism’ over sauce name

Mambo Jambo restaurant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Revealed: How ‘psychopath’ Joe Storey was free to kill ex-partner Kerri McAuley

Picture of Kerri McAuley. Credit: Submitted by Kerri's family.

Review into how murdered mum was let down out today

Kerri McAuley as killed by her ex-partner Joe Storey in January 2017. Submitted by Kerri's family.

Norfolk park closed after discovery of 30ft hole

Mountfield Park in Hellesdon, which is currently closed. Picture: David Hannant

Garage owner convicted after supplying false number plates for ‘prolific’ burglary gang

Simon Oakley, who owns Stratton Quick Fit in Long Stratton, is one of four men who went on trial on October 16 in connection with the break-ins. Picture: Staff photographer

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide