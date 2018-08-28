Norwich elderly are being encouraged to get arty with a new class

First Time for Everything free art class being held at Eaton Park Community Centre. Picture: Royal Voluntary Service Archant

Older people in Norwich have been given an invitation to get arty at a new, free art class.

The group will try stencilling on canvases in a free btanicals art class in Eaton Park Community Centre.

The community centre in Norwich (NR4 7AZ), between 2pm and 4pm on November 14, will hold the event as part of First Time for Everything programme, which is designed to give older people in Norfolk an opportunity to try something new for free in their local community.

A spokesperson Royal Voluntary Service, the company organising the event, said: “Staying active and social have been proven to be important to keeping fit and well in older age.

“Light refreshments will be served and there will also be an opportunity to hear about other local Royal Voluntary Service activities for older people that may be of interest.”

To book a place contact Mark Read on 07392 272965 or email mark.read@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk