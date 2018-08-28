Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich educational charity announce new history course

PUBLISHED: 08:24 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:24 09 January 2019

Oscar Wilde

Oscar Wilde

Archant

A Norwich-based educational charity have announced their new spring classes.

The WEA (Workers’ Educational Association) have announced their spring programme which will include 10-week courses and Saturday schools.

The new sessions will teach pupils about the Spanish civil war and continue with various subjects, including art and history.

A spokesperson from WEA said: “It begins with a course on Oscar Wilde and other subjects include paintings of Scandinavia, activists of the 19th century, modern philosophy, great escapes of World War II and the gothic revival of the 19th and 20th centuries.”

WEA are an educational charity with the aim of providing friendly, informal and enjoyable courses with expert tutors.

Brochures may be found in public libraries and at the King’s Centre, King Street, Norwich.  

For more information visit www.wea-norwich.org.uk, or contact Annette Conn on 01603 629557.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich educational charity announce new history course

Oscar Wilde

Train passengers face delays and cancellations because of fault

Train services between Norwich and Sheringham have been hit by a train fault. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘A delight of a discovery’ - the Norwich pub where the food is worth travelling for

The meat platter at The Black Horse in Earlham. Photo: Lauren Cope

Norwich woman to be sentenced after assaults on emergency workers

Bobbi Squires, 28, leaving Norwich Crown Court after admitting to five charges of assaulting emergency workers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Builder left £20,000 bungalow project in mess - court told

John and Catherine Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering which she also denies. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists