Review
Audiences go 'under the sea' this Easter at Maddermarket
- Credit: Charley Nicol
Disney movies often make the step up on to the stage these days.
The Lion King, Frozen and Aladdin have all proved popular on Broadway and the in the West End.
Now Norwich is set for its very own Disney treat - The Little Mermaid.
And the Echo Youth Theatre’s production of the children's classic is a hoot.
The auditorium was full of friends, parents and people who adore the Disney film on opening night with many folks buzzing at their first visit to the theatre since the pandemic.
And, in true Echo fashion, this show does not disappoint.
With exceptionally good costume design by Jo Myers, Kymm Loveday and Kirk Wills the audience were instantly in the palm of the performers' hands because visually it was such a high standard.
Most Read
- 1 See inside flat in former city centre post office for £160K
- 2 Air ambulance called to crash involving motorbike and car
- 3 Why are there queues at petrol stations in Norwich?
- 4 9 of the highest paid jobs in Norwich right now
- 5 City cocktail bar organises Easter egg hunt with Ibiza flights as top prize
- 6 Dad jailed for assaults on girlfriend which saw baby taken away
- 7 Beloved neighbourhood cat run over by delivery driver
- 8 Despair over rat running after key city road closed
- 9 Victim slashed from mouth to ear in blade attack
- 10 Scheme to replace 65 boilers across city criticised as 'impractical'
The costumes were completed with trainers that had wheels in the soles allowing the cast to glide across the stage to create a mesmerising underwater feel.
Directors Chris Davidson and Dan Rayner present a show that gives every young person their moment to shine with not a single member of the cast fading into the background.
Mabel White, 14, leads the cast as Ariel with her superb singing voice and fantastic characterisation we were forced to forget that this was a youth production.
Playing alongside Mabel as Eric is 16-year-old George Bartlett-Archery. It is only his second musical but George showed great vocal range and charisma.
Meanwhile Libby Lumb, 16, really stood out as Ursula. Her voice and acting style evoke the nostalgia of the original sea witch which many of the audience will remember from the animated film.
Stand out performances also include Korben White who is playing Sebastian - his comedic timing and original choices for the character really had the audience excited for what he might do next.
And both Nina Murdoch, as Scuttle, and Emerson Kelly-Clarke, as Chef Louis, had the audience roaring with laughter with their superb delivery.
This is a very strong cast and they managed to inspire young people in the audience with many determined after seeing the show to take to the stage themselves.
All in all this is a treat for the whole family.
The Little Mermaid runs at The Maddermarket Theatre until April 9 and tickets start at £12.