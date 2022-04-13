Easter on a budget: Bargains families are enjoying this half term
- Credit: Briony Thompson
Parents are having to think smart about keeping their kids entertained on their school half terms.
The rising costs of living has meant many families are having to ditch the expensive days out and discover something more affordable - or create their own fun entirely.
And many parents are now sharing their tips on how to budget for the break.
Jessie Stubbs, 29 from Costessey, has been making the most of offers for attractions so that she can provide her son Ollie, seven, with lots to do during the holidays.
She said: “We have done some gardening and also visited Pettitts because after you've visited you get half price return tickets.
"Some cinemas also do two-for-one tickets which makes it better.
"We've been visiting parks and if we have to eat while we're out and about we go somewhere Ollie can eat free."
She added: "And because Ollie is interested in helping the environment we also go litter picking a lot."
Jessie added making use of offers is key: "Even with one child things can get costly."
Emily Eastman, 25, who lives in Carlton Gardens in NR1 also said coupons are key to an affordable break.
She managed to take her son Jacob Stone, four, to Pontin's for the holidays.
She said: “I was collecting holiday tokens from the paper.
“Without the tokens there is no way that I would have been able to afford the trip, so it is a really nice treat for us.”
Briony Thompson, 35 from Taverham, has been getting her son Xander Waldrum, nine out of doors and exploring nature.
She said: "We love Eaton Park and it is completely free, as is Whitlingham Country Park. You can even go across to the grounds at the University of East Anglia.
“We also really enjoy Redwings Horse Sanctuary as you only have to pay a donation if you want to or are in a position to.”
Xander and Briony also live close to Taverham Mill, which is £1.50 for children aged 5 to 18 and free for under fives. Parking is also free.
She said: "Being outside helps him to understand nature and the world including how the seasons change.
"It also helps him to socialise."
