News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Meet Norwich's biggest draughts fan with a collection of 100 sets

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:30 AM January 26, 2022
Ron Green aged 87. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norwich's biggest draughts fan Ron Green, who is aged 87 - Credit: Brittany Woodman

If you buy a draughts board from a Norwich charity shop, there is a good chance you will find pages of handwritten rules inside the box courtesy of a city pensioner.

Ron Green, 87, has been an avid draughts player since he was a child growing up in Norwich during the Second World War. 

The Old Palace Road chap is keen to show the public how draughts is more complex than many give it credit for. 

Ron Green with his cherished copy of Complete Checkers Insights by Richard Pask 

Ron Green with his cherished copy of Complete Checkers Insights by Richard Pask - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Referring to the English Draught Association and a copy of his "bible", 'Complete Checkers Insight' by Richard Pask, Mr Green adds the "proper rules" into draughts boxes then distributes them across the city.

He has sent boxes with his handwritten rules inside them to charity shops, the Games Table in Lower Goat Lane, The Phoenix Hub in Mile Cross and various other places across the city.

Ron Green aged 87. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Draughts enthusiast Ron Green - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Mr Green said: "I play at least twice a week now but I used to play in my local pub four boards at once. 

"The game is not just a step up from snakes and ladders for children. There is a hell of a lot more to it and it's a very good game particularly for the winter time. It has different ways of catching people out.

Most Read

  1. 1 Road plunged into darkness after street light not fixed for two months
  2. 2 City teen named Ikea drops furniture brand as first name
  3. 3 'It drives my wife crazy' - See inside Norwich fan's footy mancave
  1. 4 Norwich chippy ranked as one of best in UK
  2. 5 Escaped giant eagle owl spotted in Norwich city centre
  3. 6 City flat with spiral staircase and balcony bedroom for sale for £190k
  4. 7 Fire at farm near Taverham being treated as arson
  5. 8 'She died alone': Plea to raise funds for Ruth who died before Christmas
  6. 9 Owner of 'thriving' cheesecake business now looking to open shop
  7. 10 Toddler died after getting trapped between stair gates

"The only thing that challenged draughts was when Monopoly came along." 

The Norwich born and bred enthusiast has 100 different sets of the game at his city home with most of them purchased from charity shops.

Ron Green aged 87. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Ron Green's collection of draughts sets at his Norwich home - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Mr Green recalled using his first wage in 1949 to buy a draughts book at a cost of a crown and 10 shillings. 

"It was a marvellous book and I found the board could be numbered from one to 32," he continued.

"That book was my bible. My father used to ask me if I wanted a game but what chance did he have? 

"I had already memorised all the rules over and over in my head." 

Ron Green aged 87. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Ron Green with a copy of his draughts book which he bought as a child - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Mr Green, whose wife is the former councillor Dawn Castle-Green, used to frequent the former Bread and Cheese pub, in Adelaide Street, and the Cherry Tree, in Dereham Road, to play draughts. 

Lesser known games to try out 

  • Bagatelle: This indoor table game is similar to pinball in which players have to aim marbles past a number of pins into holes to score as many points as possible. 
  • Tiddlywinks: Dating back to the 19th century, tiddlywinks is a game played on a flat surface in which players try to flick small discs into a pot. 
  • Pétanque: Many will have played a version of this on the beach with boules. The French outdoor game is where two opposing teams trying to throw boules as close as possible to a target. 
Measuring up in petanque

Measuring up in petanque - Credit: John Stotesbury

  • Billiards: This game can be found in certain pubs such as the Coach and Horses in Norwich's Bethel Street. It is played with a cue, but differs to pool and snooker. Versions of the game can vary and it was first played in the 15th century across Europe.
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Garry Booty is among those who have received parking charge notices at the Longwater Retail Park since January 5

Customers in shock as parking charges rack up at retail park

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A new barber's shop has been proposed for Thorpe St Andrew. Pictured inset is county councillor Ian Mackie 

Neighbourhood bemused after garage turned into barber shop

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
House fire at former school house in Drayton. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norwich Live News

Fire destroys roof of Norwich home

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Arrest after man found with large quantity of cannabis and lock knife

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon