Breaking
Protests outside drag queen story event sees police called in
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
Hundreds of people have gathered outside the Forum either to show support for - or protest - a story time event held by a drag queen.
Joseph Ballard, also known as 'Auntie' Titania Trust, has been targeted by people who do not think it is right for drag queens to interact with children.
The event began at 1.30pm.
LGBQT+ allies began gathering for a peaceful protest outside the venue from around 12.50pm.
A matter of metres away were people protesting the event - including those bearing 'Patriotic Alternative' (PA) flags.
PA is a far-right group of activists which claims to have reach in every part of the UK.
Fern Felix organised the rally to support the drag queen's event and said: "I put together the poster after seeing the North Walsham event cancelled.
"It's vital the LGBTQ+ community is not removed from the public eye.
"We are people's families, friends, partners and parents."
The 34-year-old from NR2 added: "There's a massive turn out of love and support for Titania.
"Norwich is proving that it doesn't stand for hate.
"We stand for inclusivity and allowing everyone the freedom to be themselves."
Aviva employee Sian Davies, 30, said: "I think the support is amazing.
"I'm here with my son for story time. It's incredible - it's so nice to show people Norwich is really inclusive."
The NR3 mum to one-year-old Dillon, added: "We're not going to let people disrupt events like this which are completely harmless and for children.
"I was so upset they cancelled the North Walsham event - it's awful it happened because of the actions of a few narrow-minded people."
Protestors against the event claimed they were "protecting the minds" of children.
Another of 'Auntie' Titania Trust's events in Norfolk was cancelled earlier this summer due to protests outside North Walsham Library.