'We don't want hate': Drag queen's message following protest at event

Hundreds of children and families turned out to attend story time with 'Auntie' Titania Trust at The Forum - Credit: Archant

A drag queen has thanked supporters after more than 160 people turned out to sing, dance and listen at an event in the city this week.

'Auntie' Titania Trust hosted the story time at the Millennium Library in The Forum on August 17.

But while books were being calmly read inside, outside hundreds of people gathered to support - or protest against - the event.

167 people in total arrived to see 'Auntie' Titania Trust's story time at Millennium Library in Norwich - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Titania Trust, a performer who has travelled the world but is originally from Norfolk, said: "I'm so proud of everyone who came out to support.

"It shows that Norwich doesn't want hate here.

"Together we can share kindness and good messages with the world.

"And no matter what is thrown at the city we are proud people who stand against it."

'Auntie' Titania Trust at the Millennium Library in The Forum - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The singer and musician added: "The children had a joyous time.

"We sang some songs, we danced and I told two stories - I loved it.

"I wanted to make it as interactive as possible for the children - it's been amazing."

Titania Trust is performed by Joseph Ballard.

'Auntie' Titania Trust sang songs, danced, and told stories at her event in Millennium Library in Norwich - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The performer added it was a "shame" that protesters opposing the event were standing outside.

"It's quite intimidating.

"Bad language was used in front of children and families which I can't forgive them for.

Hundreds of people gathered outside The Forum to support Titania Trust - Credit: Francis Redwood

"I'll always accept people who have different points of view.

"If people don't want to take their children to an event like this I'm fine with that.

"But hate for those who do is not welcome here and Norwich will not accept that.

"Thankfully today people have shown we are a welcoming city," the entertainer continued.

Titania Trust is performed by Joseph Ballard - Credit: Francis Redwood

Titania Trust added she is undeterred when it comes to hosting more events, especially since one reading was cancelled in North Walsham.

She added: "There are some events which are currently postponed.

"But I'll be visiting rural libraries across Norfolk soon."

'Auntie' Titania Trust said: "The children had a joyous time." - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Fern Felix organised the rally to support the drag queen's event and said: "There was a massive turn out of love and support for Titania.

"It's vital the LGBTQ+ community is not removed from the public eye.

"We are people's families, friends, partners and parents."