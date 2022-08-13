Dog owners urged to keep furry friends inside as temperatures soar

Dog expert urges owners to keep inside during the hot weather to avoid fatal overheating. Pictured: Owner Sarah Wright with Fred at her Tom and Toto doggie daycare centre, White House Farm. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

As temperatures soar in the city once again, dog owners are being urged to take precautions to keep their pets safe.

With many owners opting to take their dogs out, experts warn even taking them “round the block” in high temperatures could be fatal.

Sarah Wright, owner of luxury doggy day-care and dog walking business Tom and Toto, has come up with a list of do’s and don'ts to get dogs safely through the hot weather.

Jack Russell Barney searching for treats at the Tom and Toto Doggy Daycare. - Credit: Denise Bradley

She said: “If you are planning on taking your dog out for a walk, check temperatures.

“If it is over 24 degrees keep your dog inside and walk them one it has cooled down.”

Where possible, owners should aim to walk their dogs early or late to avoid the heat of the day.

If your dog is getting warm, Sarah advises to wet their fur to keep them cool, and keep them busy inside by providing them with frozen treats.

She added: “Keep curtains closed, put a fan on and lay wet towels down on the floor for them to keep cool on.

“Pay particular attention to flat faced breeds as well as puppies and elderly dogs as they feel the heat more so will subsequently struggle more.”

When owners do venture out once it’s cooler, the doggy day care owners says that they should carry water along with them, take regular breaks and keep an eye out for excessive panting.

She said: “If you can, stick to the shade or even take a swim in the river.”

While many city dogs enjoy running freely in the green spaces, Sarah says this shout be avoided while temperatures are above 24 degrees.

“They don’t know how to pace themselves so lead walking is much safer,” Sarah said.

Sarah said that Tarmac is often much hotter than the air temperature and so most people do not realise that walking their dog is going to cause painful burns on their four-legged friends' pads.

Staff at the very successful Tom and Toto Doggy Daycare with some of the dogs in their care. From left, Vicki Penrose, Harry Hamps and Kayleigh Goody. - Credit: Denise Bradley

She added: “As well as avoiding dangerous Tarmac, dogs should not be left in cars, for any length of time.

“Dogs will happily follow their owner but will be seriously suffering and may develop heatstroke, which can be fatal.

“If you are unsure if it’s too hot or not, just don’t go out with them it's not worth the risk.”