Norwich DJs trying to keep the party going at home after club closures

DJs involved in the 'Coronavirus Lockdown - Virtual Party Zone' Facebook group. Top row, from left: Danny Bond, Dan Stone. Bottom row: Andy Rolfe, Tim Cargill, Hannah & Greta Verkerk Picture: Danny Bond Danny Bond

Nightclubs, pubs and bars may have had to shut their doors in the interests of public health but that doesn’t mean the party has to stop completely for those who set the soundtrack to our nights out.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As with so many jobs at present due to the Covid-19 outbreak, DJs find themselves without work or the opportunity to do some things they are passionate about, so a like-minded group from the Norwich club scene have formed an online alliance.

They’ve created the ‘Coronavirus Lockdown - Virtual Party Zone’ on Facebook, to allow for collaboration, live streaming of their sets and to share videos or conversations.

Hellesdon-based Danny Bond, 44, plays a set at Karma Kafe, in Bedford Street in Norwich, around once a month and is passionate about the local music scene.

DJs involved in the 'Coronavirus Lockdown - Virtual Party Zone' Facebook group. Top row, from left: Danny Bond, Dan Stone, Karlton Ramoutar, Rob Mac. Bottom row: Andy Rolfe, Tim Cargill, Hannah & Greta Verkerk, Tim Last, Mike Chenery.Picture: Danny Bond DJs involved in the 'Coronavirus Lockdown - Virtual Party Zone' Facebook group. Top row, from left: Danny Bond, Dan Stone, Karlton Ramoutar, Rob Mac. Bottom row: Andy Rolfe, Tim Cargill, Hannah & Greta Verkerk, Tim Last, Mike Chenery.Picture: Danny Bond

“A lot of the guys I’ve added as admins for the group are people I know in our local scene,” he explained. “It’s not perfect because Facebook has rules about what can and can’t be streamed, they use algorithms to block stuff.

“But what we’re trying to appeal to is not just clubs where you’ve got DJs, although we have invited venues who want to advertise for free to do so and we’ll happily connect their audience so they can keep in touch for the next few weeks or months, or however long it takes until they reopen.

“But also bands or individual artists who want to contribute as well, we’re totally open-minded, anything goes. I just woke up on Saturday morning and thought wouldn’t it be lovely if we all had a place to go where we can all share our music now that we can’t go out.”

Norwich DJs have set up a Facebook group entitled ‘Coronavirus Lockdown - Virtual Party Zone’ Picture: Facebook Norwich DJs have set up a Facebook group entitled ‘Coronavirus Lockdown - Virtual Party Zone’ Picture: Facebook

The Facebook group had grown to almost 300 members in just 48 hours and has also included regular updates about maintaining social distancing and behaving responsibly as part of public health regulations to help fight the spread of Covid-19.

MORE: Here to Help: Not Alone – Our mission to combat loneliness in communities amid coronavirus

Those asking to be added to the group are also welcomed with a message to ‘share the love’ to make it clear only friendly posters are welcome.

Mr Bond, who works in a managerial role for a US e-learning company, added: “The key thing was trying to connect people, trying to keep people positive and also if we find something that’s really relevant that we think the message needs to get out there, of course it’s not just about the music and the party side of it, it’s about the serious element as well of making sure that people aren’t going out unless they have to and so on.

“So we’re trying to do our best and the best thing I’ve found so far is that we didn’t put any restrictions on who could join, obviously we’re trying to moderate, but so far there’s not been a single piece of negativity at all - it’s been very positive and hopefully it will stay that way.”

- Are you doing something to help others, or do you know someone who is? Email Daniel.Moxon@archant.co.uk with details, as part of our Here to Help campaign in partnership with Norfolk County Council.

- Click here to join our “Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help” Facebook page