Train track trespass causes cancellations

PUBLISHED: 07:20 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:30 09 November 2018

Greater Anglia train at station

Greater Anglia train at station

Archant

Train passengers travelling between Norwich and Stowmarket are facing disruption due to a trespass incident on the track.

The line between Diss and Stowmarket has been blocked due to a trespasser on the tracks, causing delays and cancellations to the Greater Anglia service.

Greater Anglia said customers travelling between Norwich and Stowmarket should expect delays and cancellations until 10am.

Check specific journey changes here.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

