Train track trespass causes cancellations
PUBLISHED: 07:20 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:30 09 November 2018
Archant
Train passengers travelling between Norwich and Stowmarket are facing disruption due to a trespass incident on the track.
The line between Diss and Stowmarket has been blocked due to a trespasser on the tracks, causing delays and cancellations to the Greater Anglia service.
Greater Anglia said customers travelling between Norwich and Stowmarket should expect delays and cancellations until 10am.
