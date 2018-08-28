Train track trespass causes cancellations

Greater Anglia train at station Archant

Train passengers travelling between Norwich and Stowmarket are facing disruption due to a trespass incident on the track.

The line between Diss and Stowmarket has been blocked due to a trespasser on the tracks, causing delays and cancellations to the Greater Anglia service.

Greater Anglia said customers travelling between Norwich and Stowmarket should expect delays and cancellations until 10am.

