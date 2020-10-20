Search

Advanced search

Online open mic event to celebrate disabled music charity’s 30th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 11:56 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 20 October 2020

A Musical Keys session at Norwich City College. Picture: Geraldine Scott

A Musical Keys session at Norwich City College. Picture: Geraldine Scott

Geraldine Scott

A charity that provides music and arts activities for people with disabilities and additional needs is hosting a livestream to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

A Musical Keys session at Norwich City College. Picture: Geraldine ScottA Musical Keys session at Norwich City College. Picture: Geraldine Scott

After the cancellation of their much-anticipated open mic event in the summer due to coronavirus, the Musical Keys night will now take place online and will celebrate music created by non neuro-typical musicians.

You may also want to watch:

For nearly 30 years Musical Keys has specialised using music and creativity to engage and develop skills, through activities in schools, projects for children and adults, and music activities for older people with age-related illnesses.

Last year it saw 928 hours of music made and 711 people supported.

MORE: Plan to improve services for children with special educational needs revealed

The celebratory livestream on the charity’s Facebook page on October 22 at 7.30pm will see acts including Callum Brazzo, an autistic performance poet, alongside folk/alt pop artist Laura Goldthorp as well as many others sharing their love of music and its positive impacts in their lives.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

New home to be built where house collapsed on Christmas Eve 10 years ago

Police and the fire service at the Finkelgate home on Christmas Eve 2010. Pic: Denise Bradley.

Chris Goreham: Project Big Picture shows how out of touch top clubs are

Jordan Hugill's late winner will have hurt Paul Warne... but only in his capacity as Rotherham's manager. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Chapelfield shopping centre officially given new name

Chapelfield shopping centre has been renamed Chantry Place. Pic: supplied

‘I know my value’ - City ace desperate to make his mark

Przemyslaw Placheta is loving life at Norwich City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Roast dinner company now delivering 200 meals every Sunday

OffSeasons, run by Justin Ross and Joel Metcalf, has been running for a year, delivering roast dinners across Norwich and beyond Picture: Contributed
to top arrow

Back to top