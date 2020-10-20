Online open mic event to celebrate disabled music charity’s 30th anniversary

A charity that provides music and arts activities for people with disabilities and additional needs is hosting a livestream to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

A Musical Keys session at Norwich City College. Picture: Geraldine Scott A Musical Keys session at Norwich City College. Picture: Geraldine Scott

After the cancellation of their much-anticipated open mic event in the summer due to coronavirus, the Musical Keys night will now take place online and will celebrate music created by non neuro-typical musicians.

For nearly 30 years Musical Keys has specialised using music and creativity to engage and develop skills, through activities in schools, projects for children and adults, and music activities for older people with age-related illnesses.

Last year it saw 928 hours of music made and 711 people supported.

The celebratory livestream on the charity’s Facebook page on October 22 at 7.30pm will see acts including Callum Brazzo, an autistic performance poet, alongside folk/alt pop artist Laura Goldthorp as well as many others sharing their love of music and its positive impacts in their lives.