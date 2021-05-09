News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Norwich women's American Football team tackling sporting stereotypes

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 5:30 AM May 9, 2021   
Norwich Devil's Women's American Football Team

Vicki Cecconi, a member of Norwich Devil's Womens American Football Team. - Credit: Archant

Training is back in full swing for the region's only women's American Football team which has seen a rise in interest as it tackles the stereotype of the sport.

The Norwich Devils women side has yet to take to the field for a competitive match due to the pandemic but has gained a number of new members ahead of its new season. 

The team were formerly the Iceni Spears but came under the Norwich Devils team, which has had a men's team since 1984. 

With no other women's sides in the region, the team will be playing matches in Peterborough, London and Leicester when the season hopefully gets under way this summer.

The team pictured back in training in November.

The team pictured back in training in November. - Credit: Norwich Devils

Vicki Cecconi, who has been at the side since it was Iceni Spears, said: "70pc of our members are new. We are basically a new team.

You may also want to watch:

"The pandemic stopped us from starting our season training, it stopped us for a long time. As soon as we started then we stopped again. We got people up for it taught new techniques and they couldn't do that for another five months. There was a lot of stop-start."

The 38-year-old from Norwich has always enjoyed the sport but the Iceni Spears did not play in the league leading her to travel to Birmingham to play. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Burst water main causes water shortage in Norwich
  2. 2 7 cheap or free things to do in Norfolk this weekend
  3. 3 Dinomania tour heading to Norfolk with giant dinosaurs that move
  1. 4 End of an era as Debenhams closes in Norwich
  2. 5 Friends rally to raise funds for widow over wedding refund
  3. 6 See penthouse views from Norwich rooftop listed for sale for £1.65m
  4. 7 Have you seen the 'Milk' graffiti daubed all over Norwich?
  5. 8 Riverside dog-friendly bar opens in city for summertime
  6. 9 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: LIVE Results
  7. 10 Two Norfolk destinations named among most scenic in UK

She added: "There are more teams than you would think. I would say around 30 to 40 teams in the UK, including Wales and Scotland."

The main challenge around the women's game she said was finding kit and changing the views the game was a man's game - but that more women were trying the game.

The team pictured back in training in November.

The team pictured back in training in November. - Credit: Norwich Devils

Mrs Cecconi said: "I do expect it to grow. We have about 22 players in the roster. 

"People do look down at American Football as a sport, because of wearing the protective gear. It's thought not as hard as rugby. In terms of women specifically, it's seen as a very masculine sport.

"They do not think they're the right body type, and they haven't done any exercise since they were at school. They have changed and their bodies have changed. In American Football it doesn't matter - there's a role for them in the team. 

"It's an incredible group of people."

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Roadworks on the A47 are causing delays.

Updated

Long tailbacks on A47 due to roadworks and lane closure

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Majorca from Norwich

Norwich Airport puts back a host of flights as Covid bites

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The Botanical Garden Bar is back in Norwich by popular demand, with Norfolk food and drink on the menu. 

Food and Drink

Botanical Garden Bar returning to Norwich after 'huge level of interest'

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Theatre's Interlude is back for 2021 in a new location, pictured in 2020 in Chapelfield Gardens. 

Video

Major names coming to Norwich as big top to be erected in Cathedral Close

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus