Developer challenges councillors to 'put money where their mouth is'

Published: 2:58 PM August 31, 2021

Dan Trivedi, who started the Coffee and Beer House at the Prince of Denmark pub, with his takeaway coffee and toasties. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2021

A developer is challenging councillors to "put their money where their mouth is" as he re-submits a successfully appealed housing bid in line with their demands.

Dan Trivedi, the man behind a bid to build eight flats on the site of a former Viking scout hut on Dell Crescent, in Norwich, said he was caught in the crossfire between planners and elected councillors when his application was brought before Norwich City Council's planning committee last year.

Planners, he said, wanted access off Dell Crescent to avoid further congesting a busy highway — and recommended his plans for approval.

Councillors and their constituents, on the other hand, wanted access off Dereham Road to avoid parking mania in the Dell Crescent cul-de-sac.

The site of the former scout hut off Dereham Road in Norwich - Credit: Google

Ignoring planners' advice, councillors rejected the application, with Norwich City Council now being ordered to pay costs by the Secretary of State after Mr Trivedi successfully appealed their decision.

He said: "Because we successfully appealed their decision, which was expected all along, we can now put another one in for free.

"So we're submitting an identical application, but with the access councillors wanted off Dereham Road.

"It's probably going to be recommended for refusal by planners, but councillors have the power to call it up before committee and give it the green light.

"This is a chance to put their money where their mouth is, because if they don't call it to committee they'll have proved they're full of hot air and all this disruption and wasted time and money was for nothing."

A Norwich City Council spokesperson said: “We’re disappointed at the Planning Inspector’s decision to allow the appeal, thereby granting planning permission for the development, and to award costs against the council.

"We’re currently considering the implications of both decisions.”

Judith Lubbock, Liberal Democrat city councillor for Eaton. Pic: Sonya Duncan. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Explaining why he was choosing to put in another application, Mr Trivedi said: "These flats are getting built either way, because we've got approval for them.

"But I'm a local guy who grew up in NR5. I care about what local people think and I want to be a good neighbour.

"I'm throwing councillors a lifeline to help their constituents out here and give them what they want.

"If they don't call it up to committee, we'll begin development as we already have permission for, with access from Dell Crescent."



