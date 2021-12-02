Norwich painter and decorator named best in the country
- Credit: Supplied
A painter and decorator from Norwich has been announced as the winner of a national award.
Mark Hutchinson was revealed as the grand winner of the Dulux Select Decorators Awards at a ceremony in Coventry last week.
After receiving the award, Mr Hutchinson said: “I am genuinely humbled and honoured to receive the award.
"The past year has had its ups and down for everyone due to the pandemic, so it’s great to be able to look back with pride on the projects I’ve carried out and the fantastic customer feedback I have received.”
Mr Hutchinson also won the best exterior project and wallpaper installation categories and judges praised him for his high level of experience and know-how.
Vickie Mather, Dulux Select Decorators lead said: "The work Mark has achieved in the past year has been phenomenal, and winning these awards is testament to his level of dedication and commitment to consistently delivering excellent results for clients.”
