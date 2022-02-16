Darts players slam 'shambolic' toilets after urine seeps into corridor

Darts players including Marc Kerr (inset) were disgusted by the state of the toilets in Rileys in Norwich's Magdalen Street - Credit: Submitted

Horrified darts fans had to wade through wee at a recent qualifying round after loos at the venue were either blocked or closed.

The Professional Corporation Darts (PDC) qualifiers were held at Rileys in Magdalen Street on Saturday night and saw more than 200 people attend.

But the event saw amateur players more preoccupied with crossing their legs than hitting the bullseye because the toilets were "overflowing" with urine seeping into the corridor.

According to attendees the women's toilets were completely closed while men's loos were "disgusting".

The toilets at Rileys darts bar in Norwich's Magdalen Street - Credit: Lovedarts

One player, Marc Kerr, said: "I went three years ago but this year we had even more people.

Marc Kerr, who has described the carpet at Rileys in Norwich as "drenched". - Credit: Marc Kerr

"Because the toilets were overflowing the carpet was drenched and it squelched as you walked on it.

"It had leaked into the audience three or four metres from the loo doors."

The toilets at Riley's in Norwich were reported to be overflowing at a PDC event on Saturday. - Credit: Lovedarts

He added: "It absolutely stank the place out.

"People were queuing like mad for the disabled toilets but because the women's toilets were completely closed that had to be left for them.

The toilets were overflowing at a PDC event on Saturday. - Credit: Lovedarts

"I didn't want to eat in there."

Players also slammed the lack of oches to measure distance from, with sellotaped cues instead being used.

Another player, Dean Brown, described conditions as a "health hazard" and said toilets had seen issues with overflowing for years.

The toilets at Rileys in Norwich's Magdalen Street - Credit: Lovedarts

He said: "It was absolutely ridiculous, I've never seen anything like it, it was shambolic.

"The toilets were blocked when we got there. It shouldn't have gone ahead, it was a total health hazard.

The toilets at Riley's in Norwich were reported to be overflowing at a PDC event on Saturday. - Credit: Lovedarts

"It was very embarrassing for the PDC and staff though it wasn't their fault.

"One girl had to stand in the loos and scoop out the urinals which was hideous.

"It's had problems like that for years, I used to play ten years ago there and it was overflowing then."

Rileys Sports Bar said: "We are aware of the issues today at Rileys Norwich and want to assure customers this is not standard practice and it has been dealt with.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we thank you for playing with us today."

A spokesman for the chain's Norwich bar said it would not comment further on the issues.