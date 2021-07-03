Mural of city scenes painted in new community library

Published: 7:00 AM July 3, 2021

Scenes from new mural at new community library at Silver Road Community Centre and Foodbank. - Credit: Dan Fox

Norwich scenes based on children’s drawings feature in a mural created by a collective of artists at a new community library.

The colourful artistic display at Silver Road Community Centre and Foodbank is the second of six large-scale public art murals being created around the city by Norwich Dandies.

Local families helped create designs for the mural at new community library at Silver Road Community Centre and Foodbank. - Credit: Dan Fox

The Dandies supplied 220 packs of pens and paper to the Silver Parcels Foodbank volunteers which were given out to families to get involved, with designs later featured in the finished product.

Group member Dugald Ferguson said: “The kids' drawings are lovely. It’s so cool to see a range of drawings from people aged one to 50-years-old."

He said the cityscape "encapsulates the creative spirit of Norwich".

Art collective Norwich Dandies have created a mural at a new community library using designs created by local families. - Credit: Dan Fox

Sewell ward councillor Julie Brociek-Coulton, manager of the community centre, said: "We cannot thank the Dandies enough for the fantastic mural that they have painted on the walls of the new library which will open in July.

“It depicts different iconic buildings in Norwich in conjunction with the flower drawing competition that was held it is just the icing on the cake as the Dandies have painted these flowers into the

mural.

Art collective Norwich Dandies have created a mural at a new community library using designs created by local families. - Credit: Dan Fox

“The finishing touch is the Dandies self-portrait in the doorway of one of the painted buildings. Thank you so much, it is going to make our library perfect."

The mural was painted as a 360 degree view around the four walls of the community library.

Norwich Dandy member Christina Sabberton said: “This mural presented a bit of a challenge as it was working at height so we had ladders and platforms to work on.

Art collective Norwich Dandies have created a mural at a new community library using designs created by local families. - Credit: Dan Fox

“We realised it was going to be difficult to paint at the top of a ladder, work with a paintbrush and hold a paint palette at the same time.

“We improvised by using some small boxes on a ribbon that we hung around our necks to hold the paint colours that we needed.”

The mural at new community library at Silver Road Community Centre and Foodbank features scenes of north Norwich. - Credit: Dan Fox

The Dandies are documenting each mural’s progress by making short videos that play with classic cinema genres.

This mural’s genre was shot in black and white with inspiration from the Wizard of Oz with the mural revealed in full colour.

The Great Dandy Mural Project is a series of six public art mural paintings being created by Norwich Dandies. - Credit: Dan Fox



