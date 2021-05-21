Colourful new mural at charity's base gets '100 out of 10' review

Published: 10:46 AM May 21, 2021

The Hamlet mural painted by Norwich Dandies artists Christina Sabberton, Eloise O'Hare and Dugald Ferguson - Credit: The Hamlet Centre

A striking mural has been unveiled at the home of a Norwich-based charity.

The colourful artwork is displayed at The Hamlet Charity Children's Centre for young people with disabilities, close to Chapelfield Gardens, and draws on the theme of "musical meadows".

It is the first of six large-scale murals commissioned as part of "The Great Dandy Mural Project", which involves artists creating work based on pictures drawn by venue service users.

A service user at The Hamlet Centre next to the striking new mural - Credit: The Hamlet Centre

Senior manager for the children's service at the centre, Jayne Buckingham, said: "The mural has art from some of the children as well. They designed the pictures and we've been able to incorporate some of their ideas into the mural.

"It's amazing that their work has been touched by this project."

One young service user, Gabriel, said she gave the new mural "100 out of 10".

It is painted in the outdoor courtyard play garden for maximum effect. Preschool manager Sophie said: "It's made the garden look so much bigger and brought such a bright light to the Hamlet garden,

"We absolutely love it".

The next stop on the Great Dandy Mural Project's list is the Silver Road Community Centre and Foodbank.

