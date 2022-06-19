'A hero': Dad thanks son for rescue after seizure knocked him unconscious

A Norwich dad had his quick-thinking young son to thank after suffering a seizure in the bathroom - leaving him unconscious and in a bloodied state.

Steven Pearce, who suffers with epilepsy, was in the toilet when he lost all consciousness and banged his face on the wooden window sill before falling head-first onto the toilet bowl and dropping to the floor.

With his wife Jane out walking the dog, it was just his 13-year-old son Adam in the house who heard a "loud thud" and rushed to the rescue.

Mr Pearce was left with several injuries after suffering a seizure in the bathroom on Wednesday, June 15 - Credit: Steven Pearce

Mr Pearce said: "I'm a reasonably big lad so it must have made quite the sound when I fell.

"I was also holding a glass of water which smashed to pieces - I was out for the count."

Once Adam reached the bathroom, he discovered the door was blocked as his dad's body was in the way.

After forcing the door open - and accidentally breaking his dad's little toe in the process - Adam found Mr Pearce lying in blood on the floor.

Mr Pearce suffers with epilepsy - Credit: Steven Pearce

Adam said: "It was terrifying to see dad like that but I knew I just had to do my best.

"I put a cushion behind his head so he didn't hurt himself anymore.

"Something just took over me - I think I acted on instinct."

Brave Adam then called his mum to let her know what had happened before they rang for an ambulance - but were told it would be a nine-hour wait.

As Mr Pearce regained consciousness, the family drove to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital so that he could be checked over.

Steven Pearce, pictured with son Adam - Credit: Steven Pearce

Despite significant physical damage, including a black eye, a cut under his chin and a tender jaw, Mr Pearce was fit enough to go home the next morning.

The 51-year-old, who supports Norwich City, said he was "so thankful" his son was able to stay calm under pressure.

"It's impossible to know just how bad things would have been if it wasn't for his cool, calm and collected thinking," he added.

"He called his mum and then stayed with me until I could regain consciousness.

"He really is a little hero in my eyes."